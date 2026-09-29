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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Joins Braves Before MLB Playoffs

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BOSTON, MA - APRIL 11: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two run home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves have also announced their playoff roster for the Wild Card series.

4-Year Blue Jays Player Quietly Joins Braves

GettyRowdy Tellez #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double for his first career MLB hit in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on September 5, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

One intriguing addition to the Braves for the series is Rowdy Tellez.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams are both on the roster. Kyle Farmer isn’t. As expected Keirsey and Hicklen are The Braves are carrying 11 pitchers for the Wild Card round.”

Tellez had appeared in seven games for the Braves during the middle of the season.

After getting let go, he later signed back with the franchise on a Minor League Deal.

MLB.com wrote (on July 7): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Tellez In Toronto

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in just 111 games.

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tellez has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine seasons at the MLB level.

He has hit 123 career home runs.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss reacts after a run against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Braves won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since 2021.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the seventh inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

After reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays missed the postseason.

They went 79-83.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Joins Braves Before MLB Playoffs

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