4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Joins Braves Before MLB Playoffs

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves have also announced their playoff roster for the Wild Card series.

4-Year Blue Jays Player Quietly Joins Braves

One intriguing addition to the Braves for the series is Rowdy Tellez.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams are both on the roster. Kyle Farmer isn’t. As expected Keirsey and Hicklen are The Braves are carrying 11 pitchers for the Wild Card round.”

Tellez had appeared in seven games for the Braves during the middle of the season.

After getting let go, he later signed back with the franchise on a Minor League Deal.

MLB.com wrote (on July 7): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Tellez In Toronto

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in just 111 games.

Looking At His Other Stops

Tellez has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine seasons at the MLB level.

He has hit 123 career home runs.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since 2021.

Looking At The Blue Jays

After reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays missed the postseason.

They went 79-83.