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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Rudy Martin Jr. News During Orioles Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Rudy Martin Jr. #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays leads off from second base while making his MLB debut during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Baltimore Orioles by a 7-4 final score.

With this loss, the Blue Jays have now lost four out of their last five games. With Toronto looking to get into the playoffs, there is no question that they will be aiming to bounce back against the Orioles on Saturday.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their Saturday game against the Orioles, they have announced some news regarding Rudy Martin Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Giving Rudy Martin Jr. His First Major League Start

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Rudy Martin Jr. #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to third base while making his MLB debut during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After pinch-running for George Springer in Toronto’s most recent game against the Orioles, Martin is officially making his first career major league start on Saturday.

Martin will be playing left field and batting ninth for the Blue Jays in their Saturday game against the Orioles.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Orioles, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B A. Giménez SS R. Martin Jr. LF.

Looking at Martin

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Rudy Martin Jr. #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes part in batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

This is a big day for Martin, as he spent 12 years in the minors before getting his first MLB start. Now, he is getting just that with Toronto.

Martin getting this opportunity is well-deserved, as he has had a strong season in the minors. In 91 minor league games this season, he has posted 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 45 stolen bases, and a .274 batting average. Now, he will be looking to impress during his first MLB start from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Rudy Martin Jr. News During Orioles Series

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