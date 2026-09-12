Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Rudy Martin Jr. News During Orioles Series

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Baltimore Orioles by a 7-4 final score.

With this loss, the Blue Jays have now lost four out of their last five games. With Toronto looking to get into the playoffs, there is no question that they will be aiming to bounce back against the Orioles on Saturday.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their Saturday game against the Orioles, they have announced some news regarding Rudy Martin Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Giving Rudy Martin Jr. His First Major League Start

After pinch-running for George Springer in Toronto’s most recent game against the Orioles, Martin is officially making his first career major league start on Saturday.

Martin will be playing left field and batting ninth for the Blue Jays in their Saturday game against the Orioles.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Orioles, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B A. Giménez SS R. Martin Jr. LF.

Blue Jays 9/12 B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

A. Giménez SS

R. Martin Jr. LF S. Miles SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at Martin

This is a big day for Martin, as he spent 12 years in the minors before getting his first MLB start. Now, he is getting just that with Toronto.

Martin getting this opportunity is well-deserved, as he has had a strong season in the minors. In 91 minor league games this season, he has posted 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 45 stolen bases, and a .274 batting average. Now, he will be looking to impress during his first MLB start from here.