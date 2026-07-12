Blue Jays’ Director of Scouting Compares Draft Pick to Ernie Clement

The Toronto Blue Jays have been selecting promising young players during the MLB draft, but one of their earlier picks is standing out.

According to the Blue Jays’ director of amateur scouting, he can be compared to utility man Ernie Clement.

Blue Jays’ Director of Scouting Delivers Ernie Clement Comparison

As reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com (via X), director of amateur scouting Marc Tramuta compared Ryan Cooney to 30-year-old Clement.

“I kind of compared it to an Ernie Clement clone where it’s a higher-contact bat at second base… a really polished hitter and contact bat.”

Cooney, 21, was selected 103rd overall in the third round of the 2026 MLB draft.

Before getting drafted by Toronto, Cooney was a standout collegiate athlete at the University of Oregon.

As noted on his prospect profile, “If you get just one look at Cooney, he might not jump off the page because he doesn’t possess overly loud individual tools. Watch him for a while, though, and you can’t help but leave liking what he can do.”

He brings natural talent to the plate and has shown a willingness to continue developing his skills.

While playing for Oregon in 2026, he slashed .331/.420/.524 with a .944 OPS and eight homers through 60 games.

MLB World Reacts to Toronto Drafting Cooney

As always, this is a hectic weekend in Major League Baseball.

The MLB community has been taking to X to discuss the selections.

Here’s what people were saying regarding Cooney:

@MitchBannon: “With their 2nd selection (103 overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft, the #BlueJays have selected shortstop Ryan Cooney from Oregon. Seems like a well-rounded infielder, with more contact than power. The Portland native hit .331 with a .944 OPS in his final season at Oregon.”

@JacobRudner: “The Blue Jays took Oregon second baseman Ryan Cooney with the 103rd overall pick (third round) as a shortstop. Singled out Cooney as a sleeper in early April and his profile grew steadily as the season went on…”

@ShiDavidi: “With their second pick, No. 103 overall, the Blue Jays select Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney. Mostly played 2B this year, and Baseball America’s scouting report says he has ‘exceptional contact skills, he never misses a fastball and rarely strikes out’ but ‘his power is modest.'”

@BlueJays: “QUACK. With the 103rd pick in the #MLBDraft, we’ve selected INF Ryan Cooney from the University of Oregon.”

Where Toronto Stands During MLB Draft

Looking at the American League East standings, the Blue Jays come in at fourth.

Following their latest 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday, they increased their overall record to 45-49.

However, it hasn’t been enough to edge out the Boston Red Sox (45-48) just yet.

The only organization below them in the AL East is the Baltimore Orioles (44-51).

Their next matchup is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 8:40 p.m. ET against the Padres at Petco Park.

Following this series, Toronto will return home to Rogers Centre to host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series.