Blue Jays Minor League Pitcher of the Year Announces Surprise Retirement

The Toronto Blue Jays saw their former Minor League Pitcher of the Year announce his retirement after four minor league seasons.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Jennings announced his retirement from professional baseball on Instagram. Jennings was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft after two years at Louisiana Tech University, but he never reached the MLB.

Jennings reached Triple-A last season and looked like he could be a multi-inning reliever in the MLB. He appeared in two spring training games for Toronto this season and was optioned to Buffalo on March 27, as he opened the year on the IL. However, Jennings had yet to appear in a game this season before deciding to retire officially.

Jennings’ best season came in 2024 as he was named the team’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The right-hander began in Vancouver before being promoted to Double-A. Between the two leagues, he finished the year going 0-5 with a 1.93 ERA in 21 games, including 12 starts, as he was dominant.

In 10 games in Double-A in 2024, Jennings had a 0.90 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP. He also picked up two saves, showing how effective he could be at the backend of the bullpen.

Jennings ended up being the Blue Jays’ 22nd-ranked prospect in 2025.

Jennings Announces Retirement From Baseball

After being on the doorstep of reaching the MLB, Jennings opted to retire.

On his Instagram, Jennings announced his retirement in a heartfelt post.

“A few weeks ago I decided to retire from the game of baseball,” Jennings wrote on Instagram. “What an unbelievable blessing this journey was! From championships to call-ups and everything I between I can’t explain how grateful I am to have gotten this opportunity. The relationships I built through this game I will cherish for the rest of my life. People who pushed me to be better both physically and in my walk with Christ.

“Reigniting my faith was the single most important moment through this entire journey. What a blessing it was! Lastly thank you to my unbelievably supportive wife who has been along for the ride since Varisty high school baseball back in 2016! She has done more for me than I can begin to explain and I am grateful for her each day. This next chapter holds a lot to be seen and we are really excited for what’s next! Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way and mostly thank you God for this great blessing!”

Jennings finishes his pro career with a record of 7-13 with a 3.07 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 83 games.

Blue Jays Getting Healthier

As for the Blue Jays, their pitching staff is getting healthier.

Dylan Cease is set to be activated and will start on Tuesday, a day after Tommy Nance returned from the IL. Max Scherzer is also expected to be activated and start this week, while Shane Bieber likely only needs one or two more rehab starts. Reliever Yimi Garcia is also close to returning from the IL.

The Blue Jays’ pitching staff getting healthy is key, as Toronto has been using bullpen games frequently. So, getting Cease, Scherzer, and Bieber back will be big for the team to start going on a run.