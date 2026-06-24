Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Released By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their series with the Houston Astros (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 9-7 loss on Tuesday.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Released

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Blue Jays star had been released by his current MLB team.

The Kansas City Royals have let go of Aaron Sanchez.

MLB.com wrote: “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Aaron Sanchez.”

Sanchez did not appear in a game for the Royals (he had been on a Minor League deal).

He went 0-5 with a 9.43 ERA in 13 Triple-A games.

Sanchez was last in the MLB during the 2022 season when he was with the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins.

Looking At Sanchez

Sanchez was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

In that span, Sanchez made the 2016 MLB All-Star Game (and was briefly among the best pitchers in the American League).

With Toronto, he went 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA in 146 games.

Following Toronto, Sanchez also had stops with the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants (before the Twins and Nationals).

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 39-40 record in 79 games.

Following the Astros, they will host the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.