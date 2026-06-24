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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Released By Current MLB Team

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians during game five of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their series with the Houston Astros (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 9-7 loss on Tuesday.

Former Blue Jays All-Star Released

GettyRelief pitcher Aaron Sanchez #45 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Blue Jays star had been released by his current MLB team.

The Kansas City Royals have let go of Aaron Sanchez.

MLB.com wrote: “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Aaron Sanchez.”

Sanchez did not appear in a game for the Royals (he had been on a Minor League deal).

He went 0-5 with a 9.43 ERA in 13 Triple-A games.

GettyAaron Sanchez #45 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Sanchez was last in the MLB during the 2022 season when he was with the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins.

Looking At Sanchez

GettyAaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays signs autographs during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day for the 87th Annual MLB All-Star game at PETCO Park on July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Sanchez was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

In that span, Sanchez made the 2016 MLB All-Star Game (and was briefly among the best pitchers in the American League).

With Toronto, he went 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA in 146 games.

GettyAaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off of the field in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during game three of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Following Toronto, Sanchez also had stops with the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants (before the Twins and Nationals).

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a single that allowed George Springer #4 (not pictured) to score, tying the game against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 39-40 record in 79 games.

Following the Astros, they will host the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Released By Current MLB Team

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