Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Is Currently Playing For The New York Yankees

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays played their final game of the 2026 regular season when they beat the Cincinnati Reds (at home) by a score of 5-1.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Ex-Blue Jays Player Playing For Yankees

With the Blue Jays done, it’s worth noting that one of their recent players is currently on the New York Yankees.

On Saturday morning, the Yankees announced that Ali Sánchez had made their ALDS roster.

Sánchez is in the middle of his first year playing for the Yankees.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .244 with 21 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and seven runs in 51 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed C Ali Sánchez (#39) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Looking At Sánchez’s Time In Toronto

Sánchez appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 6, 2025 ): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent C Ali Sánchez to a minor league contract.”

He batted .238 with five hits during his brief stint with the franchise.

After getting designated for assignment, Sánchez was claimed by the Boston Red Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8, 2025): “Boston Red Sox claimed C Ali Sánchez off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

Looking At Sánchez’s Other Stops

Sánchez has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level.

He has also played for the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old is batting .209 with 43 hits, one home run, 12 RBIs, 14 runs and two stolen bases in 101 career games.