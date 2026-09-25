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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Reds Series

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 02: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single by Andrés Giménez #0 in the first inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on April 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Blue Jays are already out of playoff contention, so they have just three games left.

After making the 2025 World Series, it’s been a very challenging year for the franchise.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays pops out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the latest news on Anthony Santander was revealed.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet wrote: “Anthony Santander won’t be returning to the Blue Jays this season. He’s currently in Florida beginning his off-season training. Santander played in five rehab games with Buffalo, going 4-for-17 with four walks, then spent time with Blue Jays stay-ready group.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in the first inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on April 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Santander:

Jake Rill: “Anthony Santander has played 59 games (54 regular season, 5 postseason) since leaving Orioles via free agency after 2024 season and signing a 5-year, $92.5 million deal with Blue Jays. He played 0 games for Toronto in 2026.”

@DC6444446738423: “Not a loss, another guy that is prime to be DFA’d”

@ther31560: “Off season training ? How much training does this guy need?”

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-RBI single against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@11thattcc: “Hopefully they can find another sucker to take him off their hands in the off-season.”

@Debbiew35776045: “Trade him!”

@Nesterp99: “We thought the Santander contract had deferred money, but in fact it was deferred playing time !”

GettyAnthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he hits a three-run home run during their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Santander signed with the Blue Jays before the 2025 season.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2024, Santander made the MLB All-Star Game when he hit 44 home runs with 102 RBIs in 155 games for the Orioles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Anthony Santander News Before Reds Series

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