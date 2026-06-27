Blue Jays Prospect set to Make his MLB Debut With Several Lineup Changes

The Toronto Blue Jays 2026 season has been the definition of a rollercoaster ride, and while the team are currently in a free fall, they’ve shown the ability to bounce back despite all of the injuries they’ve dealt with. For months now, the Blue Jays have flirted with going above .500, but after reaching 39-39, they’ve dropped four straight games, and in the third game of their series against the Texas Rangers, they’re hoping to stem the flow and pick up a key victory.

With momentum against them, the Blue Jays have made several changes to their roster on Saturday, and with the team facing a potential must-win, the lineup has some intriguing changes as well.

Sean Keys to Make his Major League Baseball Debut

After speculation over the last few days, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially promoted prospect Sean Keys to the big league level, and after some hoped to see him on Friday, he’s set to make his debut on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays weren’t hesitant to throw him into a key role immediately either, as he is set to play first base in his debut while hitting in the six hole, and given the Blue Jays lack of consistent offense as of late, they’re hoping that he can spark this roster.

Over the last three games, the Blue Jays have tallied 10 total runs, going 0-3 in that time, and while there’s some solid offensive outbursts, they’ve struggled to be consistent all year long, ranking 25th in the big leagues with a .236 team average with runners in scoring position thus far in 2026. Given that, it’s easy to see why Keys is getting his opportunity, as the 23-year-old has hit 21 home runs and driven in 54 runs in 67 games this season split between AA and AAA, and while he may not perform that well early against major league pitching, expectations are very high.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moved to DH on Saturday

As a result of Keys playing first, this will shift Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the DH role, and given how much he’s struggled to significantly impact the game at the plate in 2026, perhaps the move to the DH for today could spark his bat, which the team desperately need if they are to turn things around.

Obviously, this means that veteran George Springer will be out of the lineup completely, and with Yohendrick Pinango back in the lineup, the team are clearly looking to the youth to spark things moving forward. None of these moves are expected to be long-term situations, with Springer headed to the paternity list while Jesuś Sánchez will be on the 10-day IL allowing Pinango’s return, but with the team struggling at the plate, time will tell how long these changes last.

Ultimately, this is a team that has the talent to be a playoff team again in 2026, but with their struggles, they need to make some type of changes, with the organization hoping the youth can spark them as they once again begin the charge to get back to .500 and above.