The Toronto Blue Jays should be one of baseball’s most fascinating teams to watch during the offseason.

After underperforming in a major way this season and missing the playoffs, the Blue Jays should be aggressively looking to upgrade their roster. They have several areas on their roster that could use improvement as they aim to be a playoff team in 2027.

For example, the Blue Jays should be on the hunt for another impactful outfielder. Toronto’s outfield is in need of serious help, so it would be wise for them to add one this offseason.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are now being viewed as a top landing spot for two Chicago Cubs stars.

Toronto Blue Jays Emerging as Top Potential Landing Spot for 2 Cubs Stars

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named the Blue Jays among the top potential landing spots for Cubs star free agents Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ.

“With Addison Barger coming off a season where he played just nine games and George Springer headed for free agency and perhaps retirement, a corner outfielder and a designated hitter will both be on the offseason shopping list,” Reuter wrote about the possibility of the Cubs targeting Suzuki and Happ.

With the Blue Jays needing both outfield help and a DH, it makes sense that they are being linked to Suzuki and Happ. Suzuki could slot perfectly as Toronto’s DH, while Happ would upgrade their outfield.

Suzuki has already been connected to the Blue Jays often this offseason. Yet, Happ is a new potential target for Toronto, and it makes sense given their current outfield.

Suzuki appeared in 143 games this season for the Cubs, posting 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. As for Happ, the four-time Gold Glover had 24 home runs, 68 RBI, and a .218 batting average this season.

Should the Blue Jays Sign Suzuki & Happ?

The Blue Jays need to seriously improve their roster if they hope to be contenders next season. Due to this, they should strongly try to sign both Suzuki and Happ this offseason.

Landing Suzuki and Happ would make Toronto’s roster look noticeably stronger on paper. Both players are proven All-Stars who provide good pop. Thus, Toronto’s offense would benefit nicely if they signed both players.

Yet, even if the Blue Jays only landed one of Suzuki and Happ, it would still be good. Both players have shown that they can be difference-makers when playing at their best. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Toronto looks to sign them both this winter.