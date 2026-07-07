Blue Jays Set Embarrassing Franchise Record in Loss to Giants

The Toronto Blue Jays set an embarrassing franchise record following their loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park.

The Blue Jays lost 10-1 to the Giants, crushed by one of the league’s worst teams.

“We sucked today. Plain and simple from start to finish, offence, defence, walks, damage, need to get better, we will get better, confident that we will,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said following the game.

Toronto has now lost three straight games following two straight shutout losses to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, and they have only scored one run during that stretch.

The Blue Jays have been outscored 25-1 over the past three games combined.

To make matters worse, the team has now set a franchise record for the fewest hits during a three-game stretch with just 7 hits in their past three outings, via StatsCentre.

“Fewest hits as a team in a 3-game span of a season – #BlueJays franchise history:

7- July 4-present (Via just 3 in tonight’s 10-1 loss vs SFG)

8- May 13-15, 1981

9- September 2-4, 1978

9- July 10-12, 1992

9- Sep 16-18, 1996

9- June 6-9, 2010

9- April 1-3, 2024

9- Apr 21-23, 2025”

Blue Jays Now 7 Games Under .500

This team is not fun to watch right now, and it’s gotten fans frustrated — and rightly so — as the team has hit rock bottom, now being seven games under .500.

The team holds a 42-49 record and is currently 11.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, as defending their divisional title is all but assuredly over at this point.

As well, the Blue Jays are now 3.5 GB of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. That may not seem that bad, but there are multiple teams above them right now. Plus, even if the Blue Jays somehow managed to sneak in and make the playoffs as a Wild Card team, does anyone think the team would actually make it past the first round?

For whatever reason, this Blue Jays team just hasn’t clicked this season, especially the offense, and it’s been very hard for the fans to see it happen just one season removed from the team nearly winning the World Series.

There was so much promise, so much hope, and so much optimism heading into 2026 for this Blue Jays team. But the players have simply not performed up to expectations, and right now, this team is among the most disappointing teams in the entire league, if not the most disappointing — even more so than the New York Mets.

Blue Jays Should Be Sellers at Trade Deadline

With the season seemingly on the brink, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins needs to make the tough decision to sell at the trade deadline.

Any player with an expiring contract should be moved for prospects or younger players in return. Kevin Gausman, the team’s long-time ace, should have some trade value to a contender. He’s on an expiring contract, so the team should try to trade him and get something back in return for his pitching abilities down the stretch run. They can always re-sign him during the offseason if they want.

The same goes for other vets on expiring deals like Dalton Varsho, George Springer, and anyone else whose contract ends after this season.

This isn’t the position anyone thought the Blue Jays would be in this season. But it’s the reality of things, and it’s time the team waved the white flag and started to sell off whatever it can to get prospects.