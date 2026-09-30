Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Decision on Future With the Franchise

Shane Bieber’s contract expires this year. He becomes a free agent after the World Series.

The Cleveland Guardians signed Bieber to a one-year, $10 million deal in December 2024. It included a $16 million player option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout.

Bieber exercised the option in November 2025. The contract totals $26 million over two years. Toronto acquired Bieber from Cleveland on July 31, 2025, for minor-league pitcher Khal Stephen.

Bieber missed most of the 2026 season with injuries. Recently, inflammation in his right teres major kept him out. The Blue Jays placed him on the injured list Aug. 24, retroactive to Aug. 21.

He planned to return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, Toronto missed the postseason. They finished 79-83, last in the American League East.

He went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts. He struck out 44 batters in 55 2/3 innings.

But Bieber believes his time with the franchise is not over. He expressed that he wants to stay. On Wednesday, Toronto announced a decision on that.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Decision on Shane Bieber

General manager Ross Atkins spoke Wednesday at the Blue Jays’ end-of-season news conference. He said the club will work on a deal with Bieber.

Sporting News’ Jenn Smith reported that Atkins said, “We will work through a process.”

The news should come as a relief to Bieber. His family shares his desire to stay. Bieber said in late September that his family has enjoyed its time in Toronto.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported that Toronto has a “real shot” at re-signing Bieber. The report said Bieber would likely be open to a short-term deal.

Kara Bieber Backs a Return to Toronto

Bieber’s wife, Kara, has shared her hopes on social media. She posted on Instagram as the season ended.

Her caption read, “Would love nothing more to see him in a Jays jersey again. Thanks for being the best Toronto.”