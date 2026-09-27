Toronto Blue Jays Shane Bieber Drops Honest Comment on Looming Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series.

Toronto will likely have a busy offseason, as the Blue Jays will need to add another bat or two and some more pitchers.

The Blue Jays will end their season on Sunday at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto Blue Jays Shane Bieber Makes Feelings Clear on Free Agency

One of the Blue Jays’ pending free agents is Shane Bieber, whom the team acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians.

Bieber pitched well for the Blue Jays as he helped them get to the World Series, yet this season, he dealt with a plethora of injuries. Whether or not Toronto wants to re-sign him is unclear, but Bieber said he would like to return.

“I feel pretty much 100 percent, I was able to throw a bullpen last week, got through it, and recovered super well. I was aiming for a return in the playoffs, and fell a bit short unfortunately,” Bieber said to Lindsay Dunn. “The year didn’t end the way I hoped or anticipated it to end. There is a lot of talk with the injuries, and the entire roster; I have never been on a team that was this snakebitten. A lot of guys are looking forward to going into the offseason and getting healthy.

“We will look forward of making a deep run next year. I don’t know what is to come of it, just to answer your question before you ask it, but I trust it will be what it will be, and I will end up in the right spot. I hope that is here again, because I have enjoyed my time; my family has enjoyed their time so much.”

Bieber could add some pitching depth to the Blue Jays rotation, but after this season, he can’t be trusted to be healthy the entire year.

Bieber went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays had a disappointing year in 2026, in large part due to injuries.

Toronto will end its season on Sunday, and Max Scherzer will start in what could be his final start of his legendary career.

“The only thing I’ll say about my future here is I’m going to make this decision about playing next year later in the off-season,” Scherzer said.

The Blue Jays are 78-83.