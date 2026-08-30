Blue Jays 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Cut by AL Team Amid Disappointing Season

A former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is set to return to the market.

The Los Angeles Angels revealed on social media on Sunday that the team has DFA’d Shaun Anderson.

“Angels transactions: Recalled LHP Mitch Farris and LHP Blake Weiman from Triple-A Salt Lake. Optioned RHP Trevor Martin to Triple-A Salt Lake. Placed RHP George Klassen (left low back inflammation) on 15-day IL (retro to Aug. 27). Yesterday, reinstated C Sebastián Rivero from the IL and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. Yesterday, reinstated RHP Shaun Anderson from the IL and designated him for assignment,” Angels PR wrote on X.

Anderson is in his seventh MLB season, as he made his MLB debut in 2019 with the San Francisco Giants. He was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays claimed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres in November of 2021. He was selected to the active roster in June of 2022 and appeared in just 1 game, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits over 1 inning, and was DFA’d just over a week later.

Anderson spent the rest of the season in Triple-A before signing overseas in the KBO. He has since had stints in the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Miami Marlins organizations, but only pitched in the majors for Texas and Miami.

The veteran right-hander has spent the last two years with the Angels, but this year he’s struggled. He’s gone 2-0 with a 7.65 ERA in 12 games, which led to his DFA.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is playing much better baseball and enters play on Sunday 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays won the first two games of their home series against the Seattle Mariners and were looking for the sweep on Sunday.

“Every win is going to be important and every win can come in any way, shape or form,” Schneider said. “It starts on the mound, Soriano was really good. Every game is going to be different and good teams find ways to do it in different ways.”

The Blue Jays honored Buck Martinez pregame and Toronto wanted to use that as motivation, especially with all the legends in attendance.

“It was great,” Bateman said about the energy in the stadium. “The ceremony was awesome. I’ve been here a month and I almost teared up. It just shows how strong the community and bond is. I want the building to be like that all the time, and they’ve done that. They give us that energy. It was a great team win.”

Toronto is 67-70.

Anderson Went Overseas to Prolong Career

After Anderson’s stint in Toronto, he signed in Korea in the KBO.

Anderson pitched well in the KBO, which led to the Philadelphia Phillies signing him.

“I thought it was perfect timing to go over there,” Anderson said. “I wanted to get back to solidifying myself as a starter, get back into a rotation somewhere. They made me a good offer. I talked to my girlfriend. We’ve been together five years and done the long-distance relationship throughout the baseball lifestyle. She was very respectful of my decision, which was an easy one.”

Anderson was 4-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 14 starts in the KBO before the Phillies wanted to sign him mid-season.