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Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released by Angels Amid Bad Season

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TORONTO, ON - JUNE 27: Shaun Anderson #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on June 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, an intriguing roster move has been announced involving one of their former pitchers.

After being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, former Blue Jays pitcher Shaun Anderson has officially been released by the American League West club after clearing waivers. With this, the seven-year MLB veteran is officially a free agent and can sign with any interested team.

Former Blue Jays Pitcher Shaun Anderson Struggled This Season With the Angels

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – JUNE 27: Shaun Anderson #64 and Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on June 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Before being released by the Angels, Anderson had his struggles this campaign with the AL West club. In 12 appearances for the Angels this campaign, he posted a high 7.65 ERA. This was after he had a 10.32 ERA in seven games for the Angels during this past season.

Anderson also posted a 1-1 record, a 4.95 ERA, and 47 strikeouts in 17 appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this year. Overall, the former Toronto pitcher had a tough go of things this season with the Angels organization but will now be hoping for the chance to redeem himself with another team.

Looking Back at Anderson’s Time With the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Shaun Anderson #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Photo Day at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays claimed Anderson off waivers from the San Diego Padres back in November 2021. From there, he made just one appearance for the Blue Jays during the 2022 season, where he allowed two runs on four hits in one inning pitched.

Anderson instead spent the bulk of his time with the Blue Jays organization down with Triple-A Buffalo. In 36 games that season with the Triple-A club, he posted a 3-3 record, a 3.58 ERA, and 76 strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released by Angels Amid Bad Season

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