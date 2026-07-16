Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Intriguing Pitcher Before White Sox Series

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres in California on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Intriguing Pitcher

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays selected Nolan Higgins in the 5th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 12): “With their 5th-round pick (No. 164 overall), the @BlueJays select @MSUBaseball right-handed pitcher Nolan Higgins.”

It’s now been announced that Higgins has signed with the Blue Jays (h/t Baseball America).

@IanBloss wrote: “According to Baseball America the jays officially have deals in place with Nolan Higgins, Gable Mitchell, Jake Bennett, Joey Urban, and Bryce Chance Total underslot savings are $1,351,600″

Social Media On Higgins

Here’s what people have said about Higgins:

@Damon98_: “Nolan Higgins is the Blue Jays 5th round selection out of Michigan State. Pure reliever. FB: 93-96 with good cut-ride action with a mid 80s slider that generates whiff. Money saver pick due to Brick coming in well over slot.”

@BluejaysAlways: “With the 164th pick (5th round) of the 2026 MLB Draft our #BlueJays select RHP Nolan Higgins from Michigan State. As a reliever, he struck out 62 batters over 45 IP last season.”

@NaeNaeTakes: “Nolan Higgins, RP ~61% FB- 94 MPH ~26% CU- 82 MPH ~13% SL – 83 MPH FB has modest shape but did miss bats this year. I like the curveball most, two plane movement and great results on it this year. Improved +++ as a strike thrower this year. High ERA but better peripherals”

Michigan State Baseball: “Higgy is a Blue Jay!! Nolan Higgins was selected by the Toronto @BlueJays in the 5th round, pick No. 164 of the @MLBDraft !! Congrats Nolan!!”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into their series with the White Sox as the last-place team in the American League East with a 45-51 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-25 in 49 games at home).

Currently, the Blue Jays are only 2.0 games back of the Boston Red Sox for third in the division.