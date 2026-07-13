Blue Jays Sign 8.53-ERA Pitcher After MLB Draft

The Toronto Blue Jays made an intriguing signing after the 2026 MLB Draft.

After the draft concluded, Toronto and other teams began signing undrafted prospects. The Blue Jays inked right-hander Dax Dathe to a contract, the LSU Tigers announced on baseball.

“Dax Dathe has signed a free agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays!,” LSU baseball wrote on X.

Dathe went undrafted in the 2026 MLB Draft, but Toronto moved quickly to sign him as an undrafted free agent. He began his college career in 2023 at Texas Tech before transferring to Angelo State in 2024 and 2025.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander ended his college career at LSU as he pitched out of the bullpen, going 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA in 12 games over 6.1 innings. He struck out 9 while walking 12. Although he struggled at LSU, the Blue Jays saw enough in him to pursue him after the MLB Draft.

Dathe’s best season came in 2025 at Angelo State as he went 8-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 15 games, including 13 starts.

Blue Jays 2026 MLB Draft Class

The 2026 MLB Draft ended on Sunday, and the Blue Jays added several intriguing prospects to the system.

Toronto’s draft class is as follows:

Round 1, Pick 39: Cole Carlson, LHP, Arizona State

Round 3, Pick 103: Ryan Cooney, SS, Oregon

Round 4, Pick 131: Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers HS

Round 5, Pick 164: Nolan Higgins, RHP, Michigan State

Round 6, Pick 193: Gable Mitchell, SS, Iowa

Round 7, Pick 222: Dean West, OF, UCLA

Round 8, Pick 252: Jake Bennett, RHP, Dallas Baptist

Round 9, Pick 282: Joey Urban, OF, Southern Miss

Round 10, Pick 312: Bryce Chance, OF, Mississippi State

Round 11, Pick 342: Brayden Martin, 3B, Maryland

Round 12, Pick 372: Santiago Garcia, LHP, LSU

Round 13, Pick 402: Mathis Nayral, RHP, Kansas

Round 14, Pick 432: Connor Kelly, RHP, Texas at San Antonio

Round 15, Pick 462: Oliver de Torre, RHP, Cal

Round 16, Pick 492: Carson Cormier, RHP, Illinois State

Round 17, Pick 522: Landon Waters, RHP, Ole Miss

Round 18, Pick 552: Jake McCoy, LHP, South Carolina

Round 19, Pick 582: Cole Travers, SS, St. John Neumann Catholic HS

Round 20, Pick 612: Eddie Rosado Jr., OF, Holy Ghost Prep HS

Toronto went mostly college pitchers, as they should be easier to sign. The big question is, will they be able to sign top high school catcher Will Brick, and 18th-round pick Jake McCoy, who’s committed to transfer to Tennessee after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery?

Toronto Enters All-Star Break Outside of Playoff Picture

The Blue Jays made it to the World Series last year, but this year, Toronto has struggled.

Toronto enters the All-Star break with a record of 45-51 and 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, which is disappointing.

“This is not where we want to be, obviously,” manager John Schneider said. “We’ve been trending in the right direction offensively the last two weeks, minus the Seattle series. We definitely have to be better in some areas — on the mound, at the plate, whatever it is. There are little things we have to be better at and we’re looking for more consistency from regular guys up and down the lineup.”

The Blue Jays know they have to hit the ground running after the All-Star break if they are going to be buyers.

“Listen, it’s kind of make-or-break,” said right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman. “We’ve got to start playing better.”

Toronto will host the Chicago White Sox after the All-Star break.