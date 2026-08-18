Blue Jays Reportedly Sign $3.2M Outfielder With Plus Power Ahead of Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a highly talented outfielder to the organization.

The International Signing Period will open up in January, but teams already have deals agreed to that can’t be made official until then. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, who specializes in Dominican prospects, revealed the team has agreed to a deal with outfielder Junior Fortunato to a $3.2 million deal.

“Junior Fortunato: $3.2 million signing bonus with the Toronto Blue Jays for January 2027. Outfielder, five-tool player, 60+ arm, and 60+ power. A talented player with the physical ability and tools to develop into a high-level prospect,” Rodriguez wrote on X.

The Blue Jays landing Fortunato to a massive $3.2 million deal is a good get for the Blue Jays, as Rodriguez believes he’s a five-tool player with plenty of power and a great arm.

There isn’t much info on Fortunato as he’s set to sign when he’s 16, but the Blue Jays obviously think highly enough to hand him $3.2 million. Yet, no deal is official until he signs, but it’s a good start to Toronto’s International Free Agent Class.

Blue Jays Have Struggled With High-End IFA’s

Toronto’s last couple of high-profile International Free Agent signings haven’t gone as expected.

The Blue Jays signed Orlevis Martinez for $3.5 million on July 2, 2018, and he was considered a can’t-miss prospect. However, after appearing in one MLB game, he got suspended for PEDs, struggled to hit, and was released last September.

In 2021, Toronto signed shortstop Manuel Beltre for a bonus of $2.35 million and was considered a top-25 prospect in the class. However, he struggled to hit and Toronto released him this July.

Then, Toronto inked Enmanuel Bonilla to a $4.1 million bonus in 2023, and he’s struggled to hit. The outfielder is in A-ball after parts of four years in Rookie Ball and he hit below .200 in thrre of the four years.

So, the hope is that Fortunato can be a high-end prospect the team hits on in International Free Agency.

Toronto Battling for Playoff Spot

The Blue Jays have suddenly gotten into the playoff race after a hot stretch following the trade deadline.

Toronto went 11-6 in a 17-game in 17-day stretch which included series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees among others.

“That’s a tough 17-game grind [in 17 days] for everyone. To come out 11-6 is really impressive, with the travel and the teams we’re facing,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I always say you want to keep stacking series wins. Today’s a tough one because there were some chances to finish off a sweep, which is hard against any team. We just need to continue to play as hard as we’re playing.”

After it looked like 2026 would be a lost season for the Blue Jays, Toronto is right back into contention.

The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.