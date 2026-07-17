Toronto Blue Jays Sign Pitcher To $2.4 Million Deal Before White Sox Series

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday in California.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Pitcher To $2.4 Million Deal

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays selected Cole Carlon in the 1st round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 39th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @BlueJays select @ASU_Baseball left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon, No. 26 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, the Blue Jays have now signed Carlon.

Callis wrote: “Top @BlueJays pick (supplemental 1st rd) Cole Carlon signs for $2.4 million (slot 39 value = $2,571,700). @ASU_Baseball LHP, best slider in @MLBDraft w/an upper-80s beast. Also has a 93-95 mph fastball that reaches 98, fifth in NCAA D-I with 14.3 K/9.”

Social Media On Carlon

Here’s what people have been saying about Carlon:

Just Baseball: “Blue Jays 1st round pick LHP Cole Carlon might be the first player to debut from the 2026 MLB Draft class 👀”

@IanBloss: “Add Cole Carlon to the mix. Blue Jays have $1,523,300 in underslot savings $3,406,755 remaining with the 5% overage to sign Cooney, Brick, West, and pay for any bonuses over $150,000 in RDs 11-20”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Per @MLBPipeline , top Blue Jays pick Cole Carlon sits 94 mph with his fastball, touching 98. Also has a plus slider that misses lots of bats. Curve & change round out arsenal. Began college career as a reliever but started this year. 3.87 ERA in 83.2 innings, 31 BB, 133 Ks”

azcentral sports: “ASU’s Cole Carlon became the 53rd Sun Devil player to be chosen in the first round of the MLB Draft. See where he’s headed.”

Blue Jays Ahead Of White Sox

The Blue Jays are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 45-51 record in 96 games.

That said, they are just 2.0 games behind the Boston Red Sox (who are in third).

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 5-5 (and they are 24-25 in 49 games at home in Canada).