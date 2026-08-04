Blue Jays Sign 13.73-ERA Pitcher After Active Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays signed a pitcher to bolster their organization depth after Monday’s MLB Trade Deadline.

Toronto released two pitchers from Dunedin on Monday, and after the deadline, they signed right-handed pitcher Jake Faherty, according to the MiLB transactions log. Faherty was released on July 23 by the Miami Marlins organization.

Faherty is a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher who has struggled this season. The 23-year-old was an 11th-round pick of the Marlins in 2024 but has struggled to perform in the minors. He began his pro career in Single-A in 2024 and struggled to a 8.64 ERA.

In 2025, he spent time in Rookie Ball and Single-A and struggled once again. This season, Faherty was shelled in Rookie Ball to a 42.00 ERA in 5 games. But between Rookie Ball and Single-A, he went 1-1 with a 13.73 ERA in 25 games, including 2 starts.

After the Blue Jays signed Faherty, the team assigned him to the Florida Complex League as the FCL Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Active on Trade Deadline Day

Toronto went out and was active on deadline day.

The Blue Jays traded Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman, and Adam Macko from their MLB roster. They also dealt second-ranked prospect Arjun Nimmala.

Toronto acquired some top prospects and also acquired Jose Soriano, who can be the team’s No. 2 starter behind Dylan Cease. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins was pleased with the deadline and what he was able to accomplish.

“We’re fortunate that we were able to add some Major League pieces to a group that we feel like can compete,” Atkins said. “Ultimately, we had to make the decision that we were determined to do what was best for the organization and try to optimize things, given a situation that was less than ideal. We feel good about our outcome.”

Atkins, meanwhile, does believe Toronto is better and can compete in 2027 again.

“I think we’re close, but obviously, I would rather we were just adding at this point and making us a much better 26-man and 40-man roster for the 2026th season,” said Atkins. “We weren’t in that position. So we’re turning our focus to continue to win games and compete this year, and make us better for the 2027 season and beyond that. We feel that we’ve accomplished that.”

The Blue Jays were both buyers and sellers at the deadline as Toronto looks to compete in 2027.

Toronto Focused on Winning

Although the Blue Jays did sell some assets, they also brought in some impact players to help now.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the focus is still winning baseball games as they think they can go on a run.

“This is a different deadline than 2024,” Schneider said in reference to the full selloff that summer. “The message is we’re not just saying, hey, we’re done competing, you know what I mean? It was a unique time to add talent for the now and for the future and I feel like we did that.

“So it starts with guys that have been here, we understand we have X amount of games to play better. We’re still trying to win. We’re still trying to get into the post-season and there’s definitely areas that we need to get better at. So hopefully the additions help. But I think a lot of the guys that are here, they need to kind of continue to get better, too.”

Toronto is 53-60.