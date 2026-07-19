Blue Jays Sign Promising Catcher to Record-Breaking $2.5 Million Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays made a record-breaking signing on Sunday.

MLB prospect insider Jim Callis reported on Sunday that the Blue Jays signed fourth-round pick Will Brick. Brick was the top-ranked high school catcher and fell in the draft due to concerns over his signability.

Yet, Toronto was able to sign him to a record-breaking deal, according to Callis.

“4th-rounder Will Brick signs w/ Blue Jays for $2.5 million. (slot 131 = $581,100). Ties Coy James (Was, 2025) for highest position player bonus after 3rd rd ever. Tennessee prep C, reclassified from 2027 MLB Draft. Quality defender, big arm, flashes plus raw pop. Mississippi State recruit,” Callis wrote on X.

As Callis noted, Brick’s $2.5 million deal is tied for the most money given to a player taken outside of the first three rounds.

Brick is known as a stellar defensive catcher and looks promising as a potential catcher of the future. He was ranked as the 46th-best player entering the MLB Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.

Blue Jays Were High on Brick

Although Brick fell in the MLB Draft due to his signability concerns, Toronto was confident they were going to sign him.

“I think [Brick] is going to sign,” Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Marc Tramuta said. “… I won’t get into it signing bonus wise, but everybody knows our pool.”

After selecting Brick, Tramuta had plenty of praise for the defensive-first catcher.

“I think he’s going to hit. The power is in place right now,” Tramuta said. “I saw him take BP when we brought him down to our complex, great family and great kid. One of those kids who I think will be an extremely hard worker. He’s very passionate about his craft and getting better. I definitely see a guy in that position who’s going to have power in the future.

“I haven’t seen too many kids in recent history, even when he came down to the complex, who can drive the ball to center and right-center field with the power that he currently has. We’re very excited with that pick.”

If Brick can continue to develop his bat, the high schooler could be a star catcher in the MLB for years to come.

Toronto was able to sign Brick after signing multiple draft picks to under-slot deals. The Blue Jays signed fifth-rounder Nolan Higgins to a $2,500 deal, well below the slot value of 421,300. Toronto also signed sixth-rounder Gable Mitchell, eighth-rounder Jake Bennett, ninth-rounder Joey Urban and 10th-rounder Bryce Chance to well-below-slot deals.

Mitchell reportedly signed for $5000, Bennett signed for $1000, and Urban and Chance signed for $2,500 each. By going cheap in Rounds 5-10, Toronto was able to save money to sign Brick.

Scouts Rave About Brick

Ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft, MLB Pipeline shared its scouting report on Brick.

The MLB Pipeline gave Brick a 65-grade for his arm and a 60-grade for his fielding on the 20-80 scale.

“Brick’s best tool is his well-above-average arm strength, as he regularly records sub-1.9-second pop times and can throw out basestealers from his knees. Gatorade’s Tennessee high school player of the year, he moves well behind the plate and shows the potential to become a plus receiver and blocker once he improves his one-knee technique. He didn’t have any issues handling the premium stuff he saw with the U.S. 18-and-under team and scouts rave about his makeup,” the article read.

Given how well he is defensively, Brick could move quickly up the minor leagues.