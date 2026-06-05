BREAKING: Blue Jays Activate Simeon Woods Richardson

Chad Dallas waited years for his major league debut. Less than 24 hours after Dallas earned his first MLB win, the Blue Jays sent him back to Triple-A.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that Dallas had been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, while newly acquired right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson officially joined the active roster.

The move underscores the reality of Toronto’s pitching situation. While Dallas impressed in his debut against the Atlanta Braves, the Blue Jays are searching for innings anywhere they can find them. That makes Woods Richardson one of the most intriguing additions to the roster despite his ugly numbers in 2026.

The 25-year-old arrives in Toronto just two days after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations. His return comes nearly five years after the Blue Jays included him in the trade package that landed Jose Berrios before the 2021 deadline.

Now, with injuries continuing to ravage Toronto’s rotation, Woods Richardson gets a second chance with the organization that originally drafted and developed him.

Blue Jays Betting on a Former Top Prospect

At first glance, the acquisition looks difficult to justify.

Among American League pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Woods Richardson carried the league’s highest ERA before Minnesota designated him for assignment. He surrendered 41 earned runs across 47.2 innings while opponents consistently punished his arsenal.

His 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP paint the picture of a pitcher completely out of answers.

Yet the Blue Jays clearly see something worth salvaging.

Manager John Schneider hinted as much after the trade, suggesting the organization believes adjustments can be made to Woods Richardson’s pitch mix. Toronto’s pitching development staff has built a reputation for identifying mechanical fixes and pitch-mix adjustments, and the Blue Jays clearly believe they can unlock more from Woods Richardson.

That belief isn’t based solely on optimism.

Before this season, Woods Richardson looked like a dependable major league starter. Between 2024 and 2025, he posted a combined 4.11 ERA across 50 starts and established himself as a regular member of Minnesota’s rotation.

Those results suggest the current version may be more fixable than broken.

Why This Move Matters More Than Chad Dallas

Dallas deserved plenty of attention after his emotional MLB debut. The right-hander allowed just one run over 3.2 innings against Atlanta and showed he can help the Blue Jays this season.

However, Toronto’s immediate need is length.

The Blue Jays remain without Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce. Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin have been carrying a heavy workload while the club pieces together bullpen games around them.

That’s where Woods Richardson enters the picture.

Woods Richardson brings starting experience and the ability to cover multiple innings, giving the Blue Jays a different option than Dallas’ short-term bullpen profile. Whether that comes as a starter, bulk reliever, or emergency rotation option remains unclear.

What is clear is that Toronto did not acquire him to sit on the bench.

The Blue Jays are betting that a familiar face can rediscover his form. With the pitching staff stretched thin and a difficult homestand ahead, they may not have the luxury of waiting very long for those adjustments to take hold.