Former Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect DFA’d by AL Club

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson could be a free agent in the coming days.

The Minnesota Twins announced that Woods Richardson has been designated for release or assignment. The corresponding move was right-handed pitcher John Klein being recalled from Triple-A.

The Blue Jays acquired Woods Richardson and Anthony Kay from the New York Mets for Marcus Stroman in July of 2019. With Toronto, the right-hander became one of the team’s top prospects, as he was their third-ranked prospect in 2020 and the fourth-ranked prospect in 2021.

However, after just two years in Toronto’s system, the Blue Jays traded Woods Richardson and Austin Martin to the Twins in July of 2021 for Jose Berrios. Woods Richardson made his MLB debut in 2022, as he pitched in just one game in 2022 and 2023.

Yet, in 2024 and 2025, Woods Richardson became an impact pitcher for the Twins as he started 28 and 22 games, respectively and was a solid No. 4 starter. This season, however, he struggled as he’s 0-7 with a 7.74 ERA in 12 games, including 10 starts, which led to him being DFA’d.

Could Blue Jays Reunite With Woods Richardson?

Although Woods Richardson has struggled this season, could a reunion with the Blue Jays be in the cards?

Toronto has been hampered by pitching depth, and the right-hander would help provide some innings as a starter or a bulk reliever. Dylan Cease is on the IL, while Jose Berrios and Bowden Francis were lost for the season, and Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer are also on the IL.

The Blue Jays planned for two bullpen games in the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, showing the need for another starter. Spencer Miles has fit that role well, but Woods Richardson would provide additional depth.

Although Woods Richardson has struggled, perhaps a change of scenery would help him, as well as working with Pete Walker.

Woods Richardson is still just 25 years old, so there still could be something there to improve on. So, perhaps the Blue Jays look to trade for him or sign him if he gets released to help the pitching staff amid the plethora of injuries.

Toronto Traded Away Woods Richardson

Woods Richardson was expected to be a key part of Toronto’s system, but the Blue Jays opted to trade him to Minnesota for Berrios.

The deal ended up working out for both sides, but Berrios struggled last year and is lost for the entire 2026 season, and Woods Richardson is now DFA’d. But, at the time of the trade, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said at the time of the trade, it was hard to give up Woods Richardson and Martin, but acquiring a pitcher like Berrios made it worth it.

“This is a combination of things occurring over several years,” said Atkins. “The development and maturation of our young core, the opportunities we’ve had over the past couple of offseasons to add, and now our farm system being in a good place with a team that we’d like to help push to the next level. All of those things made some sense with the opportunity to acquire a talent that we’re very excited about.”

Now, years after the trade, the Blue Jays could look to re-acquire Woods Richardson.