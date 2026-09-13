Toronto Blue Jays 3-Year Pitcher Makes Feelings Clear on his Role With Team

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Spencer Arrighetti from the Houston Astros, but he has struggled with the team.

Toronto acquired the pitcher for Daulton Varsho in a 1-for-1 swap at the trade deadline. Arrighetti was expected to help bolster the pitching staff, but he has struggled in his tenure with the Blue Jays.

Toronto will conclude its three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Shares Feelings on Role

When the Blue Jays acquired Arrighetti, the thought was that he could be a starter for the team. However, the right-hander has struggled and is now in the bullpen as a bulk reliever.

Although Arrighetti is in the bullpen, he said he’s fine with the role as he just wants to help the Blue Jays win.

“I’m whatever they want me to be,” Arrighetti said. “All that matters right now is winning, especially with where we’re at in the standings. I have absolutely no ego about this.”

Arrighetti is 8-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 games, including 19 starts, while with the Blue Jays he’s 1-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 5 games.

The three-year pitcher has never pitched in the playoffs, as he was scheduled for Game 3 of the Wild Card round in 2024, but that game never happened.

So, as the Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot, Arrighetti said he’s just focusing on helping Toronto get into the playoffs.

“Having been there once,” Arrighetti said, “it makes me more excited, more hungry to get back there. And, really, everything I’m doing right now is trying to help this team be in that same spot.”

On Saturday, Arrighetti went 2.2 innings, allowing 0 earned runs, while striking out 2 and walking 2, as he was much better.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot and evened up their series against the Orioles.

Toronto is 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

“[Urgency] has been high for a couple of months,” manager John Schneider said. “I think it’s going to be like that all the way to the end. Every game matters and there are still important games that are going to be played all the way down the stretch. The urgency level has been high for a while, as has stress, as has everything.”

Toronto has to get hot down the stretch to reach the playoffs. Nathan Lukes said everyone is buying in and doing whatever it takes to win.

“All that matters right now is winning, especially with where we’re at in the standings,” Lukes said. “I have absolutely no ego about this and all I want to do is help us win, so whatever they ask me, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Blue Jays are 73-74.