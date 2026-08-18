Toronto Blue Jays Get Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon Updates Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Toronto received updates on right-handers Spencer Arrighetti and Jameson Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays Receive Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon News

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote on X:

“Jameson Taillon (forearm) and Spencer Arrighetti (foot) are both throwing from flat ground at Tropicana Field on Tuesday

Taillon’s resuming his throwing program after hitting the IL a week ago

Arrighetti threw 50 pitches over 3.2 IP in a triple-A rehab outing on Sunday”

Looking at Spencer Arrighetti

The Blue Jays acquired Arrighetti from the Houston Astros for outfielder Daulton Varsho and cash on Aug. 3.

Arrighetti has been on the injured list since July 25 with right foot nerve irritation.

He has made two rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo so far.

The right-hander posted a 4.60 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 87 strikeouts over 88 innings with the Astros this season.

Looking at Jameson Taillon

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later on Aug. 2. The Cubs designated him for assignment on July 27.

Taillon made just two starts for the Blue Jays before landing on the IL with right forearm tendinitis.

He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.

In his second outing with Toronto, Taillon allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game due to his injury.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 61-65 record.

However, the club is just half a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot.