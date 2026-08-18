Toronto Blue Jays Get Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon Updates Before Rays Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays Receive Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon News
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)
“Jameson Taillon (forearm) and Spencer Arrighetti (foot) are both throwing from flat ground at Tropicana Field on Tuesday
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Taillon’s resuming his throwing program after hitting the IL a week ago
Arrighetti threw 50 pitches over 3.2 IP in a triple-A rehab outing on Sunday”
Looking at Spencer Arrighetti
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 26: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays acquired Arrighetti from the Houston Astros for outfielder Daulton Varsho and cash on Aug. 3.
Arrighetti has been on the injured list since July 25 with right foot nerve irritation.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park on June 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
He has made two rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo so far.
The right-hander posted a 4.60 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 87 strikeouts over 88 innings with the Astros this season.
Looking at Jameson Taillon
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later on Aug. 2. The Cubs designated him for assignment on July 27.
Taillon made just two starts for the Blue Jays before landing on the IL with right forearm tendinitis.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 7: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.
In his second outing with Toronto, Taillon allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game due to his injury.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.
Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 61-65 record.
However, the club is just half a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Get Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon Updates Before Rays Series