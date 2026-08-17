Toronto Blue Jays Announce Concerning New Spencer Arrighetti Update Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking ahead right now. They have the New York Yankees in the rearview, with the Tampa Bay Rays on deck, as they offer an update on Spencer Arrighetti on the Blue Jays news front.

Additionally, the AL Wild Card standings are suddenly getting more crowded with every passing day. And the Blue Jays remain in the thick of it.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Spencer Arrighetti Update

Before they played the final game of their Yankees series, MLB insider Keegan Matheson offered an update on Arrighetti.

“Spencer Arrighetti’s rehab start with AAA Buffalo is done. 3.2 IP • 2 ER, 3 (1 HR), 1 BB, 3 K • 50 pitches. His fastball averaged 90.5 mph, compared to his big-league average of 92.4 this season,” Matheson revealed in a social media post.

It’s good to see how things are progressing with the new Blue Jays addition. While losing velocity is less than ideal, a player’s health comes first.

Once he is healthy, the pitching staff can worry about a loss of velocity, especially if he isn’t able to pick it up before then.

The 26-year-old pitcher was originally drafted by the Houston Astros. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound hurler is currently working his way back from injury.

Arrighetti has started 17 MLB games this year. In those contests, he has recorded 87 strikeouts in 88 innings while posting a 7-5 record.

Looking Ahead to the Tampa Bay Rays & MLB Standings Crowded Wild Card Chase

Things are getting crowded in the AL.

While the Blue Jays are sitting behind the Rays, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, they are certainly in the mix for a Wild Card position.

The Yankees are 5.5 games back, the Red Sox are 8.5, the Orioles are 13.5, and the Blue Jays are 14.5 games back of the Rays.

The Orioles currently hold the final AL Wild Card spot. However, the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners are all less than three games back of that final spot.

The Blue Jays, Tigers, and Rangers are closest, with the Blue Jays and Tigers one game back and the Rangers 0.5 games back.

Although they lost their final game of the Yankees series, the Blue Jays have a 17.1 percent chance of making the playoffs.

For those keeping track at home, this is a greater chance than they had at the MLB Trade Deadline. And of course, that was before they shipped Jeff Hoffman, Daulton Varsho, and Kevin Gausman to new teams.

Sometimes, a few fresh faces are all a team needs to bounce back. Now, it’s only a matter of time before this fresh face (Arrighetti) debuts for the Blue Jays.