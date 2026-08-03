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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change Before Astros Series

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 16: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating a throw to single in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They most recently lost to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 5-1 on Sunday in Canada.

George Springer (who started in left field) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI double to score in Andrés Giménez #0 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 8/3 N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF S. Bieber SP”

Springer is batting 4th (and has been moved to DH) on Monday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 75 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 39 runs and seven stolen bases in 81 games.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 19, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For Blue Jays fans, they will likely be happy that Springer remains on the roster following the trade deadline.

He is in his 6th season playing for the franchise.

Prior to Toronto, Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros.

In 2017, he helped the franchise win the World Series title.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as sports drink is poured on him during his post-game interview after their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Last season, the Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Following their incredible season, they have had a challenging year in 2026.

Right now, the Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 52-60 record in 112 games.

GettyErnie Clement #22 and Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. 

After their series in Houston, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change Before Astros Series

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