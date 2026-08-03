Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change Before Astros Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They most recently lost to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 5-1 on Sunday in Canada.

George Springer (who started in left field) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 8/3 N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF S. Bieber SP”

Springer is batting 4th (and has been moved to DH) on Monday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 75 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 39 runs and seven stolen bases in 81 games.

For Blue Jays fans, they will likely be happy that Springer remains on the roster following the trade deadline.

He is in his 6th season playing for the franchise.

Prior to Toronto, Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros.

In 2017, he helped the franchise win the World Series title.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

Last season, the Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Following their incredible season, they have had a challenging year in 2026.

Right now, the Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 52-60 record in 112 games.

After their series in Houston, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.