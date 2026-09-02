Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.

George Springer (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Springer Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/02 1. Brett Bateman CF 2. George Springer DH 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. Alejandro Kirk C 5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 6. Nathan Lukes RF 7. Ernie Clement 2B 8. Andres Gimenez SS 9. Myles Straw LF”

Springer has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

Right now, he is batting .251 with 99 hits, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 51 runs and 11 stolen bases in 107 games.

Springer had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CodifyBaseball: “If you like strikeouts, be sure to tune in! Dylan Cease has struck out 7+ batters in 19 consecutive starts! 😮”

@SoupTheChicken: “Well that’s an interesting lineup! But I would still bench Vladdy.”

@ggoodi2: “If Vlad can’t hit then make him sit! Way better options still on the bench!”

@TylerEffect04: “Having automatic outs at #3 and #7 is certainly a choice”

@vlnzla59: “HUGE GAME TODAY. GIVE CEASE THE RUN SUPPORT HE DESERVES”

@HarbourCats: “We like that Nate guy batting sixth and playing right field…”