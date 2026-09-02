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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change

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TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.

George Springer (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Springer Change

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out to end the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/02 1. Brett Bateman CF 2. George Springer DH 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. Alejandro Kirk C 5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 6. Nathan Lukes RF 7. Ernie Clement 2B 8. Andres Gimenez SS 9. Myles Straw LF”

Springer has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

Right now, he is batting .251 with 99 hits, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 51 runs and 11 stolen bases in 107 games.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating a throw to single in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Springer had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyErnie Clement #22 and George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays embrace Daulton Varsho #5 after his walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CodifyBaseball: “If you like strikeouts, be sure to tune in! Dylan Cease has struck out 7+ batters in 19 consecutive starts! 😮”

@SoupTheChicken: “Well that’s an interesting lineup! But I would still bench Vladdy.”

@ggoodi2: “If Vlad can’t hit then make him sit! Way better options still on the bench!”

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run on an RBI single by Alejandro Kirk #30 in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@TylerEffect04: “Having automatic outs at #3 and #7 is certainly a choice”

@vlnzla59: “HUGE GAME TODAY. GIVE CEASE THE RUN SUPPORT HE DESERVES”

@HarbourCats: “We like that Nate guy batting sixth and playing right field…”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change

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