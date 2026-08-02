Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Cardinals Game

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in Canada.

They took the first two games, most recently winning by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

George Springer (who was the DH) finished Saturday’s game with two hits, two RBIs and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/2 L. Urías 2B V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 1B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C E. Clement 3B M. Straw RF D. Varsho CF A. Giménez SS M. Scherzer SP”

Springer (who is batting 4th) has been moved to left field on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .239 with 74 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 39 runs and seven stolen bases in 80 games.

He is in the middle of his 6th season playing for the Blue Jays.

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped them win the 2017 World Series title.

Right now, the 36-year-old is being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Social Media On Springer

Here’s what people have been saying about Springer recently:

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Second appearance of the season in the outfield for Springer. Gives the clear impression that Blue Jays are putting him there so buyers can get a look at him ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.”

@JohnnyGiunta_: “Legitimately running out of words to say about second half George Springer. This is absolutely ridiculous. What a baller”

Bill Shanks: “There still seems to be some frostiness between Alex Anthopoulos and Toronto, but would he talk with them about George Springer – a rental who might be available? The #Braves had interest in Springer when he was a free agent. He has great postseason experience and would help the lineup.”

Thomas Hall: “George Springer told us that he hasn’t been told of anything trade deadline-related by the #BlueJays front office yet.”