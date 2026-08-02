Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Cardinals Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in Canada.

They took the first two games, most recently winning by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

George Springer (who was the DH) finished Saturday’s game with two hits, two RBIs and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as sports drink is poured on him during his post-game interview after their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/2 L. Urías 2B V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 1B G. Springer LF A. Kirk C E. Clement 3B M. Straw RF D. Varsho CF A. Giménez SS M. Scherzer SP”

Springer (who is batting 4th) has been moved to left field on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .239 with 74 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 39 runs and seven stolen bases in 80 games.

He is in the middle of his 6th season playing for the Blue Jays.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI double to score in Andrés Giménez #0 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped them win the 2017 World Series title.

Right now, the 36-year-old is being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Social Media On Springer

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting his 300th career home run in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people have been saying about Springer recently:

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Second appearance of the season in the outfield for Springer. Gives the clear impression that Blue Jays are putting him there so buyers can get a look at him ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.”

@JohnnyGiunta_: “Legitimately running out of words to say about second half George Springer. This is absolutely ridiculous. What a baller”

Bill Shanks: “There still seems to be some frostiness between Alex Anthopoulos and Toronto, but would he talk with them about George Springer – a rental who might be available? The #Braves had interest in Springer when he was a free agent. He has great postseason experience and would help the lineup.”

Thomas Hall: “George Springer told us that he hasn’t been told of anything trade deadline-related by the #BlueJays front office yet.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Cardinals Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x