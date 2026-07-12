Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off an 8-7 loss on Saturday.

George Springer finished with one strikeout in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/12 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF B. Valenzuela C S. Keys 1B J. Clase LF A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

Springer has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

He comes into the day batting .218 with 56 hits, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and six stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@sophiepoppy855: “Man, I’d be worried if that lineup can actually score tonight”

@Ronnie2Kaapp: “5+ runs again pls I’ve been enjoying the hitting”

@vlnzla59: “i prefer 1B vladdy and DH keys, but i don’t hate this enjoying lead off clement and clean up okamoto glad to see some vali play time!”

@slushyzzn: “i don’t even care WHO is in the lineup… just give kev some run support 😭😭😭”

@imYash07: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m scared Gausman’s starting😭”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 45-50 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 24-25 in 49 games at home).