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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer #4 celebrates hitting a second inning three-run inside the park homerun against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off an 8-7 loss on Saturday.

George Springer finished with one strikeout in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 13, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/12 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF B. Valenzuela C S. Keys 1B J. Clase LF A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

Springer has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Blue Jays.

He comes into the day batting .218 with 56 hits, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and six stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting his 300th career home run in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@sophiepoppy855: “Man, I’d be worried if that lineup can actually score tonight”

@Ronnie2Kaapp: “5+ runs again pls I’ve been enjoying the hitting”

@vlnzla59: “i prefer 1B vladdy and DH keys, but i don’t hate this enjoying lead off clement and clean up okamoto glad to see some vali play time!”

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Nathan Lukes #38 after scoring a run on a triple and a Mets error in the first inning of a game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@slushyzzn: “i don’t even care WHO is in the lineup… just give kev some run support 😭😭😭”

@imYash07: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m scared Gausman’s starting😭”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after scoring a run on a triple and a Mets error in the first inning of a game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 45-50 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 24-25 in 49 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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