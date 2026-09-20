Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $23 Million This Season

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

The Blue Jays have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

George Springer has two strikeouts and no hits in the series.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “#BlueJays lose and fall to 76-79. Cleveland won. Chicago won. They essentially need to make up four games with only seven games remaining. It would take a miracle.”

Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $23 Million

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Springer is making a lot of money.

He is being paid $22.5 million for the 2026 season.

Right now, Springer is batting just .249 with 111 hits, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 57 runs and 12 stolen bases in 121 games.

The four-time MLB All-Star will be a free agent this winter.

X user @mdpsnjournal wrote (on Saturday): “Twice George Springer has come up to bat with a pair of runners on the bags and twice he’s headed to the dugout empty handed. Just can’t win much when your big names are unable to hit in the clutch.”

Looking At Springer

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

Last year, he helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.

The 37-year-old had a very strong 2025 season where he batted .309 with 32 home runs in 140 games.

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

It will be interesting to see where Springer ends up for the 2027 MLB season.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-79 record in 155 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.