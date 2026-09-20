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Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $23 Million This Season

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CHICAGO, IL - JULY 04: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays breaks his bat in a swing during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

The Blue Jays have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

George Springer has two strikeouts and no hits in the series.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “#BlueJays lose and fall to 76-79. Cleveland won. Chicago won. They essentially need to make up four games with only seven games remaining. It would take a miracle.”

Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $23 Million

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Springer is making a lot of money.

He is being paid $22.5 million for the 2026 season.

Right now, Springer is batting just .249 with 111 hits, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 57 runs and 12 stolen bases in 121 games.

The four-time MLB All-Star will be a free agent this winter.

X user @mdpsnjournal wrote (on Saturday): “Twice George Springer has come up to bat with a pair of runners on the bags and twice he’s headed to the dugout empty handed. Just can’t win much when your big names are unable to hit in the clutch.”

Looking At Springer

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

Last year, he helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.

The 37-year-old had a very strong 2025 season where he batted .309 with 32 home runs in 140 games.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 19, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

It will be interesting to see where Springer ends up for the 2027 MLB season.

Looking At The Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 76-79 record in 155 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Making $23 Million This Season

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