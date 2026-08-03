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Latest Update On Toronto Blue Jays Star George Springer Emerges Before Deadline

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TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They are coming off a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

George Springer finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Latest Update On George Springer Emerges

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays drops his bat as he runs out a triple in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 2, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Springer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline on Monday.

According to Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports, a deal with the Boston Red Sox does not appear to be happening.

McWilliams wrote: “George Springer to the Red Sox is unlikely, per source”

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox had been rumored as a destination (if he gets traded).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Springer News

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run on an RBI single by Alejandro Kirk #30 in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@VladdyMuse: “Would’ve been a great fit for Boston. Unfortunate”

@Yogi_Bear17: “Looks like George is staying, not mad at it Losing him and Gaus in 24 hours would’ve sucked plus we actually need someone to hit the ball the remainder of the seasoon”

@RaxifusThe2nd: “Just trade out of the division or keep him”

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

@leafscini: “this scared me so bad until i read unlikely 😭😭😭”

@Lanni46: “Would not make any sense”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyErnie Clement #22 and Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays have had a tough year after reaching the 2025 World Series.

They come into Monday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 52-60 record in 112 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 6-4 (and they are 24-29 in 53 games on the road away from Canada).

Following three games in Houston, they will visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Latest Update On Toronto Blue Jays Star George Springer Emerges Before Deadline

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