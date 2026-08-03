Latest Update On Toronto Blue Jays Star George Springer Emerges Before Deadline

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They are coming off a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

George Springer finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Latest Update On George Springer Emerges

Springer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline on Monday.

According to Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports, a deal with the Boston Red Sox does not appear to be happening.

McWilliams wrote: “George Springer to the Red Sox is unlikely, per source”

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox had been rumored as a destination (if he gets traded).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Springer News

@VladdyMuse: “Would’ve been a great fit for Boston. Unfortunate”

@Yogi_Bear17: “Looks like George is staying, not mad at it Losing him and Gaus in 24 hours would’ve sucked plus we actually need someone to hit the ball the remainder of the seasoon”

@RaxifusThe2nd: “Just trade out of the division or keep him”

@leafscini: “this scared me so bad until i read unlikely 😭😭😭”

@Lanni46: “Would not make any sense”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have had a tough year after reaching the 2025 World Series.

They come into Monday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 52-60 record in 112 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 6-4 (and they are 24-29 in 53 games on the road away from Canada).

Following three games in Houston, they will visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.