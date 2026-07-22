Blue Jays Standout set to be Recalled Amid Trade Speculation

The Toronto Blue Jays 2026 season was meant to be one for the ages, as the team, the front office and the fans all believed they had the squad that was ready to go one step further than they did in 2025, falling just moments short of their first World Series win since 1993.

Unfortunately, the injury bug struck early and often, and with some of their biggest stars struggling to produce on a consistent basis, the team are set to go from the Fall Classic to sellers at the trade deadline in less than 12 months. There’s plenty of speculation around this team and the moves they could make over the next few weeks, and now, looking for a spark, they’ve seemingly made the call to bring back a standout rookie.

Yohendrick Pinango set for Blue Jays Return

As of late, the Blue Jays offense has been struggling more and more, and after such a promising run in 2025, the team are currently dead last in baseball in runs scored, with the team finding some sparks but being unable to build consistent performances.

One player that showed immense promise early in the year was rookie outfielder Yohendrick Pinango, but due to the numbers game, he was sent back to Triple-A after hitting .267 with a .726 OPS through his first 51 games played. Now however, a report from Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling has revealed he’s set to be recalled, and with the team looking like potential sellers, it would make sense to give him more opportunities throughout the rest of the year as the team look for long-term players to fill out this roster.

In 33 games at Triple-A this season, Pinango has posted an impressive .829 OPS, and while he struggled to hit lefties while with Toronto, he showed the type of power and spark that this lineup is in desperate need of. There’s been no official word on his recall yet, but with a locker waiting for him, it’s likely to be Jonatan Clase that will make room for the talented 24-year-old, who could get an extended look down the stretch for the Jays.

Can Toronto Make a Late Playoff Push?

Last year, the Blue Jays turned things around early in July after a slow start, but this season, they’ve not been able to string great performances together, and now with a record of 46-55, they have just a 9% chance of post-season baseball in the crowded American League.

That is going to force the front office into some major decisions, and with pending free agents like Kevin Gausman and George Springer, there could be plenty of selling to be done for Ross Atkins. Thankfully for Toronto, there are some promising prospects coming through the system, and while Pinango may or may not turn out to be an everyday power hitter in the middle of their lineup, giving him more and more at bats over the next two months is the right move to make for the future of the organization.