Toronto Blue Jays Star Max Scherzer’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Max Scherzer went 2.2 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Scherzer’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the game, Scherzer’s wife (Erica) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “It’s hard to find the words to accurately describe how special this roadtrip has been for our family. Getting to see Max pitch here one more time, and better yet, on his birthday, was truly special.

Nats fans — Thank You SO much for all the love you’ve always shown our family. I was blown away by all the jerseys, signs, cheers and well wishes last night. You are some of the classiest fans in baseball and we appreciate all of your support. ❤️”

There were over 6,000 likes on her post in four hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@frankwhalen35: “Nats made the greatest free agent signing in history when Max came to DC. Consummate professional. 👏”

@godet_woodworking: “My wife left work early so we could catch Max’s first pitch. We appreciate all the fun and joy he has brought to our home, our city, and our team. We were there for the 21K game, one of the no-hitters, and the near perfect game. We’ll always be rooting for him and his family.”

@natsgal: “Once a Nat, always a Nat!!! Did my heart ❤️ good to see Max back on the bump in our home ballpark!!”

@sparklypalm55: “What an awesome family and to the amazing Mad Max….thank you for your encouragement, determination and support you show our Blue Jay fans and the boys! ❤️💙⚾️”

@leeangie365: “Still chilled with the moment we won the World Series. Max,, you will be always in Nats Heart ❤️ Thank you for the memories. Hats off to you!!”

@daralind: “You will always be at home in our city.”

Scherzer had the longest stint of his career with the Nationals (seven seasons).

They won the World Series title in 2019.