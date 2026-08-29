Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a change to their rotation ahead of their series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto is set to go on the road for a pivotal three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, who are currently holding onto the third Wild Card spot.

With the series kicking off on Tuesday, the Blue Jays are using the off day on Monday to reset their rotation and avoid a bullpen day.

Blue Jays Reveal Pitching Plans for Guardians Series

The Blue Jays are shuffling up their rotation to make sure both Jose Soriano and Dylan Cease will start against the Guardians.

Toronto revealed their new rotation plans for the Guardians series ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

In the series opener on Tuesday, Toronto will be giving the ball to right-hander Spener Arrighetti. The Blue Jays acquired Arrighetti from the Houston Astros for Daulton Varsho. The right-hander is 7-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 19 games, including 18 starts.

On Wednesday in the second game of the series, the Blue Jays are bumping Dylan Cease up and having him start. The last off day, Toronto gave Cease an extra day of rest, but with the Blue Jays rotation injured, they are going with the Cy Young candidate. Cease is 9-5 with a 2.33 ERA in 25 starts this season.

In the series finale against Cleveland, the Blue Jays will be giving the ball to Jose Soriano. Soriano has been stellar since Toronto acquired him at the deadline. The right-hander is 10-7 with a 3.43 ERA in 26 starts.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays picked up a blowout win over the Mariners on Friday in the series opener.

Toronto suffered a 13-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals before winning 8-1 on Friday.

“That’s a really good bounce-back win,” manager John Schneider said. “It was nice to answer right back in the first inning. We talked to the guys today. We’ve got 26 games left, hopefully more. Let’s worry about one day at a time and leave it all out there.”

Cease was stellar as he gave up a home run in the first inning as the only run Toronto gave up.

“This feels good. These all feel like must wins at this point,” Cease said. “We obviously didn’t play well against Kansas City, so we’re trying to gain a little ground and set the tone a bit.”

The Blue Jays are 66-70 and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.