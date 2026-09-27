Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent On Last Day Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games.

After reaching the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays did not qualify for the 2026 postseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Former Blue Jays All-Star Still A Free Agent

With their season coming to a close, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is still a free agent (as of Sunday).

Aaron Sanchez was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization earlier this year.

He remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Aaron Sanchez.”

Sanchez did not appear in an MLB game for the Royals.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Over 13 games, Sanchez went 0-5 with a 9.43 ERA.

Looking At Sanchez

Sanchez was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2016, Sanchez made the MLB All-Star Game.

Sanchez has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros over eight seasons.

During his All-Star season, he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 starts.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 78-83 record in 161 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.