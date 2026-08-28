Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Is Still A Free Agent As MLB Playoffs Loom

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Kansas City Royals (also at home).

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

With less than one month to go in the regular season, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays star is still a free agent.

As of August 28, Marcus Stroman remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Stroman

Stroman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career in Toronto.

At one point, Stroman was among the best pitchers in the American League (and made the 2019 All-Star Game with the Blue Jays).

Following his time with the Blue Jays, Stroman went on to have stints with the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

He made another All-Star Game (with the Cubs) in 2023.

Stroman most recently pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was with the Yankees.

He finished that year going 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts.

The 35-year-old could be a good addition to a team in need of pitching depth.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 65-70 record in 135 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 34-35 in 69 games at home).