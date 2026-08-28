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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Is Still A Free Agent As MLB Playoffs Loom

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 09: Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics and Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Kansas City Royals (also at home).

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

GettyMarcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 14, 2019 in New York City.

With less than one month to go in the regular season, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays star is still a free agent.

As of August 28, Marcus Stroman remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Stroman

GettyMarcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Stroman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career in Toronto.

At one point, Stroman was among the best pitchers in the American League (and made the 2019 All-Star Game with the Blue Jays).

GettyStarting pitcher Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to throw in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 01, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Following his time with the Blue Jays, Stroman went on to have stints with the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

He made another All-Star Game (with the Cubs) in 2023.

GettyMarcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after pitching a complete game shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stroman most recently pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was with the Yankees.

He finished that year going 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts.

The 35-year-old could be a good addition to a team in need of pitching depth.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 65-70 record in 135 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 34-35 in 69 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Is Still A Free Agent As MLB Playoffs Loom

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