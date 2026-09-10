Blue Jays Stuck With Obvious $48 Million Jose Berrios Outcome

Jose Berrios is a name that likely hasn’t come to mind a whole lot during the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

The talented right-handed pitcher actually hasn’t thrown a single inning this season. He’s a bit of a forgotten man.

This offseason, though, Berrios will take the spotlight, at least for a brief moment.

He has an opt-out decision built into his contract, one that if he activated it would take him into free agency.

But after how this season has played out, it seems obvious what Berrios will do.

Jose Berrios Contract Update

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote a new article on Thursday discussing a ton of possibilities for the offseason ahead.

He didn’t feel the need to devote that much time to Berrios, though, of whom he made it a clear “no” to opting out of his deal.

“Berrios underwent Tommy John surgery in May and will not be going anywhere with two years and $48 million left on his deal,” Passan writes.

It’s certainly the only logical path forward for Berrios to remain in his current contract.

Since the Tommy John surgery likely will stop Berrios from even being ready for the start of next season (potential lockout notwithstanding), it’s much wiser for him to take the payday.

It does create an eventual dilemma for the Blue Jays. Berrios will get healthy at some point, and then Toronto is going to have to figure out how to use him.

How Shane Bieber Factors Into Picture

The Blue Jays won’t be losing Berrios this offseason, assuming he makes the very obvious move and stays in his current contract.

They could lose Shane Bieber, though. The veteran right-hander and former Cy Young winner is going to be a free agent.

The Blue Jays will have to decide if they have room for Bieber, especially considering his injury troubles.

Whether it’s with Toronto or elsewhere, Bieber may not sign a long-term deal.

“Another former Cy Young winner has started just 11 games this year in an injury-pocked campaign,” Passan writes. “Still just 31, Bieber will get a one-year make-good deal in an effort to land that long-term deal that to this point has eluded him.”

When Bieber is on the mound, he’s still effective, which should buy him another opportunity. For him to get a multi-year deal at some point before his career is over, though, he’ll likely need to put together a fully healthy season.

Of course, the futures of Berrios and Bieber also depend on what happens in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement this offseason between the owners and the players union. If it gets difficult, all of free agency could get pushed back or altered from a timeline and financial perspective.

The Blue Jays might almost be glad there’s nothing complicated about Berrios’ decision. They know his contract will still be on the books, and they can plan accordingly.