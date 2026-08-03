Blue Jays Linked to Making Stunning Move on Former Cy Young Award Winner

The Toronto Blue Jays are clear sellers ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Toronto traded star right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for shortstop Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, who are now ranked as the Blue Jays’ 17th- and 20th-ranked prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

After dealing Gausman, the Blue Jays are likely to move off other pending free agents like Shane Bieber, George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Max Scherzer. The team could also trade the likes of Jeff Hoffman and Jesus Sanchez, among others.

Yet, Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson of MLB.com revealed Toronto may hold onto Bieber and offer him a qualifying offer this offseason if they don’t like the trade packages.

“The qualifying offer is important here, though. The Blue Jays can issue one to Bieber following this season, and if he signs elsewhere, they would receive a Draft pick in 2027. Just how strong that pick is would depend on how much Bieber signs for under the current CBA,” Matheson wrote. “The Blue Jays will need to weigh all offers against that. If Bieber’s market is underwhelming, this still won’t be valued as “zero” return in the long term.”

If the Blue Jays don’t like the trade package for Bieber, Toronto can offer the qualifying offer for the former Cy Young Award winner. Should he accept the one-year deal, he would add some much-needed help to the rotation. But if he declines, Toronto can get a draft pick in return, which would be valued higher than the prospects they are being offered.

So, despite all the rumors, Bieber may not be traded after all.

Bieber Has Disastrous Start

Bieber did look like he would fetch a decent return after his last couple of starts.

However, his most recent outing against the Washington Nationals was disastrous. He didn’t get out of the first inning and walked six batters, which was a problem and could hinder his trade value.

“You have to find a way to get through it, right, and I wasn’t able to do that tonight,” Bieber said. “Ultimately, I follow up what was maybe my best start as a Blue Jay with what was definitely my worst.”

Bieber claimed he had a hard time gripping the ball, but he said he can’t use that as an excuse.

“I have no excuses,” Bieber said. “I have to find a way to get out of that first inning. Dry my hands off and change shirts and eat up innings after that. That’s what I was trying to do and unfortunately I wasn’t able to. I don’t think I’ve ever had anything like that happen.”

The game was delayed due to rain, but Bieber felt like he had to be better.

Blue Jays Deal Gausman

Toronto’s first big move of the deadline was dealing Gausman to the Cubs.

Gausman is in the final year of his five-year, $110 million deal and is arguably the best free agent signing in Toronto’s history. Yet, the Blue Jays dealt him to the Cubs for two prospects.

Both Southisene and Bateman are high-contact, on-base guys with not much power. Bateman could reach the MLB this season and be a potential long-term answer at center field, while Southisene is likely a couple of years away.