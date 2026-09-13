5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Canada.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Saturday, which tied up the series at 1-1.

5-Year Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current Team

Also on Sunday, news came out that a former Blue Jays player is being let go by his current team.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are designating Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for assignment.

Via Underdog MLB: “Lourdes Gurriel Jr. designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.”

Looking At Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel Jr. spent the first five seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

He hit 20+ home runs in two of those seasons.

Following Toronto, Gurriel Jr. had been with the Diamondbacks for the last four seasons.

In 2023, Gurriel Jr. made the MLB All-Star Game.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@dfeely14: “Shoutout Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Felt like he was never the same player after his ACL injury. Solid player for most of his Arizona tenure Drove in 75+ RBI’s in 2023-2025 & was an above average hitter over that span (.263 AVG | 104 OPS+) 2023 All Star | Piña Power forever 🍍”

Jody Jackson: “Lourdes Gurriel Jr. designated for assignment and Jose Fernandez called up.”

@fuzzyfromyt: “Lourdes Gurriel Jr has been DFA’d by Arizona 😔 Really hoping he gets another shot to keep letting that knee get right, because he’s fun to watch when he’s on”

Brandon Wile: “The D-Backs DFA’d Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He was in the final year of his deal with a $14M club option for 2027.”

@DbacksStatsInfo: “Lourdes Gurriel had a $14M club option for 2027. Consider that null and void. And you can unofficially, officially pencil in Lawlar, Waldschmidt, Nootbaar, and Carroll as your outfield core next season.”