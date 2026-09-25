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Toronto Blue Jays Demote 28-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Thursday.

They most recently got swept by the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote (on September 23): “The #BlueJays, with a 4-2 loss, have been eliminated from postseason contention. Sometimes, a year ends at Game 7 of the World Series. Other times it ends on Sept 23 with the 2nd-half of a double header just minutes away. They are 77-81. There are, technically, 4 games left.”

Blue Jays Demote 28-Year-Old Before End Of Season

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced two roster moves.

They wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP John Klein recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk optioned to the Spring Training Complex”

Looking At Van Eyk

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games (one start).

Looking At Klein

GettyJohn Klein #71 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in his Major League debut in the ninth inning at Target Field on May 02, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Klein made his MLB debut earlier this season (for the Minnesota Twins).

The 24-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyDavis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

After reaching the 2025 World Series (for the first time since 1993), the Blue Jays have had a very disappointing year.

They are the last-place team in the American League East with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

At home, the Blue Jays have gone 40-38 in 78 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Demote 28-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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