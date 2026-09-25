Toronto Blue Jays Demote 28-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Canada.

The Blue Jays had the day off on Thursday.

They most recently got swept by the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote (on September 23): “The #BlueJays, with a 4-2 loss, have been eliminated from postseason contention. Sometimes, a year ends at Game 7 of the World Series. Other times it ends on Sept 23 with the 2nd-half of a double header just minutes away. They are 77-81. There are, technically, 4 games left.”

Blue Jays Demote 28-Year-Old Before End Of Season

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced two roster moves.

They wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP John Klein recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk optioned to the Spring Training Complex”

Looking At Van Eyk

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games (one start).

Looking At Klein

Klein made his MLB debut earlier this season (for the Minnesota Twins).

The 24-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

After reaching the 2025 World Series (for the first time since 1993), the Blue Jays have had a very disappointing year.

They are the last-place team in the American League East with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

At home, the Blue Jays have gone 40-38 in 78 games.