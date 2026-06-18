Blue Jays Suddenly Linked to Trade for Intriguing Young Talent

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is coming up quickly and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on.

Just one year removed from taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 7 of the World Series, things aren’t going well. At this point in the year, the Blue Jays have compiled a 36-38 record. That isn’t where they were expected to be.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Toronto could look to make a move or two that can help propel the team back into postseason contention.

One potential need could be finding more infield help. To that end, an intriguing possibility has been suggested.

ESPN believes that the Blue Jays are a team to watch as a potential trade partner for the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for Cubs’ Matt Shaw

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have taken a look at the top 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates. One of those candidates was Cubs’ infielder and utility man Matt Shaw.

Not only did they suggest Shaw as a trade candidate, Toronto was named a potential fit.

“Shaw is higher on this list than far more productive players, which illustrates the value of club control. Not a free agent until after the 2031 season, Shaw has been just shy of a league-average hitter since his debut last season,” the ESPN duo wrote.

“Multiple teams believe that if given a full-time role — not available in Chicago with an infield of Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner all locked up to long-term deals — Shaw would blossom into what was expected as a top prospect a year ago. Now, he is arguably Chicago’s best trade candidate — and perhaps the riskiest one for a team that has thinned its prospect group by acquiring multiple every-day big leaguers in recent seasons.”

As for how likely Shaw is to be dealt, ESPN has given Chicago a 40 percent chance of trading him.

What Would Toronto Be Acquiring in Matt Shaw?

Shaw is just 24 years old. He was a rookie playing in his first Major League season just one year ago.

Throughout the course of the 2025 MLB season, Shaw played in 126 games. He hit 13 home runs to go along with 44 RBI and 17 stolen bases, while also producing a slash line of .226/.295/.394. His batting numbers weren’t great, but Shaw was an elite defender.

So far this season, the young infielder has increased his production at the plate.

In 48 games played thus far, he has hit three home runs to go along with 16 RBI and three stolen bases. Shaw has also slashed .266/.319/.440 this year.

Whether or not the Blue Jays are actually interested in Shaw remains to be seen. There is also a chance that the Cubs opt to hold onto him. However, it’s a scenario worth watching.