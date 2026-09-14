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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Lose 7-Year MLB Player To Another Team

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TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 31: Jesus Sanchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on March 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first game of their series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

The Blue Jays will look to build off a series where they won two out of three games over the Baltimore Orioles (also at home).

Blue Jays Lose 7-Year MLB Player

GettyJesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays designated Jesús Sánchez for assignment.

It’s now been announced that Sánchez has been claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVE: 🔹 OF Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks”

Sánchez is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old is batting .260 with 70 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 24 runs and one stolen base in 99 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on May 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Arden Zwelling: “Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. They’ll assume what’s left of his $6.8M salary this season.”

@dbacksprospectz: “Jesús Sánchez will become a free agent after 2027, giving the #Dbacks an extra year of control. He will be ineligible for the postseason, but this will not result in another DFA (or rather a forced one). Really good claim by Arizona!”

@ArizonaSnakes: “The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed OF Jesús Sánchez off waivers from the Blue Jays. The D-backs’ active roster remains at 28 and the 40-man roster is now at 40. In 99 games this year, he hit .260 (70-for-269)/.734 OPS with 18 doubles, 8 homers, 35 RBI, 17 walks and 1 stolen base.”

GettyJesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@PostseasonVlad: “As much as I hated watching Sanchez play for us, I wish him well in Arizona Things just didn’t work out in Toronto”

@Brandon_N_Wile: “Interesting that Sánchez takes Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s spot on the D-Backs”

Looking At The Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-75 record in 150 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Lose 7-Year MLB Player To Another Team

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