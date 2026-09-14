Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Lose 7-Year MLB Player To Another Team

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first game of their series with the Detroit Tigers in Canada.

The Blue Jays will look to build off a series where they won two out of three games over the Baltimore Orioles (also at home).

Blue Jays Lose 7-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays designated Jesús Sánchez for assignment.

It’s now been announced that Sánchez has been claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVE: 🔹 OF Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks”

Sánchez is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old is batting .260 with 70 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 24 runs and one stolen base in 99 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Arden Zwelling: “Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. They’ll assume what’s left of his $6.8M salary this season.”

@dbacksprospectz: “Jesús Sánchez will become a free agent after 2027, giving the #Dbacks an extra year of control. He will be ineligible for the postseason, but this will not result in another DFA (or rather a forced one). Really good claim by Arizona!”

@ArizonaSnakes: “The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed OF Jesús Sánchez off waivers from the Blue Jays. The D-backs’ active roster remains at 28 and the 40-man roster is now at 40. In 99 games this year, he hit .260 (70-for-269)/.734 OPS with 18 doubles, 8 homers, 35 RBI, 17 walks and 1 stolen base.”

@PostseasonVlad: “As much as I hated watching Sanchez play for us, I wish him well in Arizona Things just didn’t work out in Toronto”

@Brandon_N_Wile: “Interesting that Sánchez takes Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s spot on the D-Backs”

Looking At The Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 75-75 record in 150 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.