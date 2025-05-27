Surprise AL Contender Predicted to Land Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette

There have been some surprise teams around Major League Baseball, and the Detroit Tigers are one of them. The Tigers are arguably the best team in baseball right now, sitting in first place in a very good American League Central at 35-20. 4.5 games in front of the Cleveland Guardians, this is the time for the Tigers to go all in.

There are questions about what the Tigers will do at the deadline and next offseason, as this organization hasn’t shown the willingness to spend in recent years. Many years ago, at least it feels like a long time ago when Justin Verlander and others were on the roster, the Tigers weren’t afraid to spend. Now, that’s been a completely different story.

Where Could Bichette End Up?

Searching for a potential landing spot for Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Bo Bichette, FanSided’s Baron Dionis named the Detroit Tigers as a potential landing spot for him in free agency or at the deadline. He added that it’s possible that the Tigers could sign him in the winter, but added that if the Blue Jays are smart, they won’t allow him to hit free agency.

“Bichette entered the year needing to bounce back after a rough 2024 season, and he’s done just that. So far this season, Bichette’s hitting .279 through 51 games with four home runs and 25 RBI out of the leadoff spot, and is in the 96th percentile in expected batting average…

“The Blue Jays may have already tipped their hand about their future when they inked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a contract extension instead of Bichette, which means that there could be a chance they could trade Bichette at the deadline. While he’s only a rental, the Blue Jays could still get a big return from him. The Blue Jays shouldn’t do that if they’re in the postseason race, however. Bichette is a valuable asset to this organization, and is a key cog in their lineup,” he wrote.

Move Bichette Now or Risk Losing Him in Free Agency?

The Toronto Blue Jays will ultimately have to decide whether they want to move on from Bichette now or wait until he becomes a free agent and leaves for nothing.

Of course, there’s a scenario where he could re-sign with the team, but it remains uncertain given that they haven’t gotten anything done and recently did so with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays’ decisions will likely come down to how the next month and a half go. The Blue Jays sit at 26-27 and are 6.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

They were playing a bit better recently, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and are 5-5 in their last 10. Their schedule coming up won’t get much easier, facing some World Series contenders in the next two weeks.

If this is the end of Bichette’s career in Toronto, it’s been an impressive one, despite how ugly it has been power-wise in the early stages of this season.

Despite the power not being where it needs to be, the 27-year-old is still hitting .270 with four home runs.

If he hits the free agency market, there’s reason to believe the Detroit Tigers could use him with their needs at third base and other spots in the infield.