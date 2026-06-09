Blue Jays Make Surprise Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid Offensive Slump

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to change something up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his offensive struggles.

Guerrero has been struggling to hit at the plate as he has just three home runs this season, as the power hasn’t been there. Ahead of the Blue Jays’ second game of the three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team released its lineup, and has Guerrero leading off.

The Blue Jays lineup is as follows:

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

N. Lukes CF

E. Clement 2B

J. Sánchez LF

Y. Piñango RF

B. Valenzuela C

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

C. McAdoo 1B

Guerrero leading off is a surprise as he’s usually hitting third, as he has complained about hitting second, as he likes seeing pitches. Yet, as the Blue Jays search for more answers, manager John Schneider has opted to move Guerrero up to the leadoff spot.

Guerrero is hitting .282 with 3 home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

Guerrero Expects Power to Come

As Guerrero has continued to struggle to hit for power, the slugger expects it to happen soon.

Guerrero believes he’s close, and once he gets hot, he expects the home runs to come in bunches.

“I always tell the guys, don’t worry about me,” Guerrero said. “I’m going to be good. When I get hot, I’ll get hot. I don’t go up there to miss.”

The slump also comes in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million deal extension with the Blue Jays. But he believes he’s feeling better and is starting to hit the ball harder.

“I’ve been feeling good, and I’ve been hitting the ball hard,” Guerrero said. “There’s nothing I can do, I just try to go out there and put a good swing on the ball. I’ve been hitting the ball hard lately, but this is baseball. I’m going to keep working hard and keep doing this. Things are going to go my way. At one point, the baseball is going to be good to me. Right now, I’m hitting the ball hard, just out. I know that’s not going to be all year.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, knows Toronto needs Guerrero to get going.

“I want him to keep going, keep understanding he’s the face of our team,” Schneider said. “He’s our best hitter. It’s going to come around for him. It takes a game. It takes a swing.”

The Blue Jays enter play on June 9 with a record of 32-35 and are 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.

Blue Jays Fans React to Guerrero Leading Off

After Toronto revealed its lineup, Blue Jays fans were quite surprised to see Guerrero leading off.

“Last time they moved Vladdy he homered, I think is a good thing,” a fan wrote.

“Well John Schneider has brought out the blender today…..we’ll see what develops,” a fan added.

“Vladdy hitting lead off sure why not try to shake things up,” a fan wrote.

“We are definitely at the part of the season where the front office is throwing (expletive) against the wall and seeing what sticks. Vlad leading off is a choice,” a fan wrote.

The Blue Jays suffered a 5-2 loss to the Phillies in the first game of the series.