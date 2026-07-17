Blue Jays Make Surprising George Springer Decision Before White Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a major decision on George Springer ahead of their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Toronto is set to open a three-game homestand against the White Sox, and the Blue Jays need to start winning ball games to be a buyer ahead of the deadline. With that, Toronto is switching up its lineup as Springer is batting fourth, but the notable change is that he is playing left field. It’s the first time this season Springer is playing in the outfield, as he’s been solely a DH for the last two seasons.

The Blue Jays’ lineup on Friday is as follows:

E. Clement SS

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

G. Springer LF

A. Kirk C

D. Varsho CF

B. Valenzuela DH

L. Urías 2B

M. Straw RF

Toronto has hinted at moving Springer to the outfield to open the DH spots in certain matchups, but this is the first time the Blue Jays are doing it.

Springer hasn’t played a single inning in the outfield this season, and played just 54 games in the outfield last season. But, with Toronto’s offense struggling and them facing a left-hander, the Blue Jays are shaking up their lineup.

Springer is hitting .218 with 9 home runs and 22 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Hinted at Moving Springer to Outfield

As Toronto has searched for some more offense, the Blue Jays have hinted at playing Springer in the outfield every once in a while.

On June 10, Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed to the media that they have talked about getting Springer the odd day in the outfield again.

“We kind of have a plan in place to get that going,” Schneider said.

Springer was seen taking fly balls in left field earlier on Friday, and he ended up getting his first start in the outfield.

“Welcome back from the All-Star break! Not a completely new thing, but George Springer is doing some early work in the outfield today ahead of the second half,” Blue Jays radio announcer Ben Shulman wrote on X.

Springer is in the final year of his six-year, $150 million deal.

Toronto Facing Do-Or-Die Series

The Blue Jays made it to the World Series last year but have struggled this season.

Ahead of their series against the White Sox, Schneider knows it’s now or never for the team to go on a run.

“Sitting over the break with a not-so-great taste in your mouth will be good for some guys,” Schneider said. “We’ll see a lot about ourselves when the break is over, when we come out at home. I’m always going to have confidence in these guys, all of them. They’ve all been through a lot, good, bad and indifferent. The fact that it hasn’t gone as smoothly as we’d hoped to this point gives me confidence that it will even out, hopefully, after the break.”

The Blue Jays are 45-51 and are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. So, Toronto will likely need to go 8-5 if not better, to be a buyer ahead of the deadline.