Blue Jays Make Surprising Move on 6.20-ERA Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays made an intriguing move involving a young pitcher ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Toronto is expected to be sellers ahead of the deadline and could trade away some impact pitchers like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Blue Jays surprisingly promoted Jack Nedrow to Triple-A all the way from High-A Vancouver, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Toronto signed Nedrow in May after he went undrafted in the 2025 MLB Draft. After going undrafted, the right-hander had been pitching for the Chicago Dogs of the American Association and the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. He was 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 12 starts before getting the call.

In the Blue Jays organization, Nedrow began in Single-A Dunedin, appearing in 5 games and going 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He was promoted to High-A Vancouver but struggled, going 0-0 with a 10.01 ERA in 10 games, including 2 starts, but he was surprisingly called up to Triple-A.

With the Blue Jays potentially trading away some arms, some pitchers from Buffalo will likely be recalled to Toronto. So, perhaps this is a move of what is to come in Toronto as the Blue Jays will be sellers ahead of the deadline.

Blue Jays Still Expected to Trade Pitchers

Although Toronto is on a winning streak, the Blue Jays are expected to still be sellers.

Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet revealed that the Blue Jays are still expected to be sellers and trade some arms.

“This late into the summer two wins don’t change the trajectory of the Blue Jays’ season, so they’re still expected to sell, but the day nonetheless featured some significant moments on and off the field,” Nicholson-Smith wrote. … The expectation among rival front offices is that the Blue Jays are going to sell. As in, trade away pending free agents like Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho and Shane Bieber to augment their team for the future. Gausman’s start Saturday will almost assuredly be his last. …

“The Blue Jays are ready to accept the reality that they’re a last-place team that can help itself more by planning for the future than by investing further in a 2026 season that has so far disappointed. There’s no point announcing that in the clubhouse, but their playoff odds are slim, so it’s the prudent thing to do.”

So, despite the recent wins, Toronto still will sell-off ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Gausman Reflects on Signing With Toronto

Gausman pitched what was likely his final start in Toronto on Saturday, and he was emotional about it.

The right-hander is in the final year of his five-year deal and reflected on his time with Toronto.

“This has been the best decision I ever made,” Gausman said on Saturday, “to come here.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, meanwhile, said Gausman is ‘one of the best free-agent signings this organization has made.’

Although the Blue Jays appear to be playing better baseball, Toronto still is likely a seller, and Gausman will be highly-sought after.