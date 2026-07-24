Blue Jays Handed Surprising Prediction on Left-Handed Pitcher Ahead of Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays could see a left-handed pitcher make a quick ascent to the MLB.

Toronto selected left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft from Arizona State. Carlon was the Blue Jays’ first pick of the draft, and MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Ben Weinrib named the lefty as the prospect who could reach the MLB the fastest from the 2026 MLB Draft.

“He will be developed as a starter, there’s no doubt in my mind, but I expect the Blue Jays to be able to hit the reset,” Callis wrote. “This, after all, was a team that was inches away from winning the World Series last year. His 70-grade slider may be the best slider in the entire class. It’s an 87-88 mph short, hard, cutter-like slider. He throws it a lot. He can manipulate it. Let’s say he’s in Double-A in the second half of the year. They can shorten him up, and that slider alone will get big league hitters out out of the bullpen.”

The 6-foot-5 left-hander could be a future reliever, but Toronto is set to make him a starter to begin his career. However, if he does have to go to the bullpen, Carlon can move up the minor leagues quickly and could even reach the MLB in 2027 and be a high-leverage reliever for Toronto.

Carlon went 5-2 with a 3.87 ERA in 16 starts this season at ASU.

Blue Jays Like Carlon’s Stuff

Toronto selected Carlon with its first pick, and the Blue Jays were eager to land the left-hander.

Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Marc Tramuta said they feel like he already has two elite pitches and they want to work on developing others.

“One of my friends texted me after, and I was laughing about the way he put it. He said that ‘He’s got two October pitches,’” said Tramuta. “I felt like that was a good characterization of the fastball and slider that are currently in place. We just like the big physicality at 6-foot-5. We think there’s some athleticism to his delivery.”

Tramuta, meanwhile, does think Carlon is a starter at the next level and not a reliever as some may have projected.

“This was only the second left-handed pitcher I’ve taken in the higher rounds. The first one was 2017 [with the Mets], David Peterson out of Oregon,” Tramuta said. “They’re similar in terms of build, but this guy just has a unique blend of power. If we can build off that arsenal, this guy fits very well into a good rotation because of the power stuff that he has.”

Carlon signed for below slot at $2.4 million.

Toronto Sign 17 Draft Picks

The Blue Jays were able to sign the majority of their draft class, including fourth-round pick Will Brick.

Brick was the top-ranked high school catcher, and there was some concern about his signability. Yet, Toronto drafted some players in Rounds 5-10 to save money. The Blue Jays announced the signing of 17 draft picks, which are as follows:

Rd. 1, 39: Cole Carlon (LHP)

Rd. 3, 103: Ryan Cooney (SS)

Rd. 4, 131: Will Brick (C)

Rd. 5, 164: Nolan Higgins (RHP)

Rd. 6, 193: Gable Mitchell (2B)

Rd. 7, 222: Dean West (OF)

Rd. 8, 252: Jake Bennet (C)

Rd. 9, 282: Joey Urban (OF)

Rd. 10, 312: Bryce Chance (LF)

Rd. 11, 342: Brayden Martin (3B)

Rd. 12, 372: Santi Garcia (LHP)

Rd. 13, 402: Mathis Nayral (RHP)

Rd. 14, 432: Connor Kelley (RHP)

Rd. 15, 462: Oliver De La Torre (RHP)

Rd. 16, 492: Carson Cormier (RHP)

Rd. 17, 522: Landon Waters (RHP)

Rd. 20, 612: Eddie Rosado (CF)