Blue Jays Handed Strong Take on Cubs Free Agent Seiya Suzuki

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to improve their offense after a disappointing 2026 MLB season. With the offseason in full swing, there’s plenty of rumors and speculation regarding free agent targets teams should pursue to improve their squad for the 2027 season (if no lockout prevents it from happening).

Over the last few offseasons, the Blue Jays have been in the mix for some of the top free agents on the market. However, they haven’t been able to seal the deal. This offseason, it’s Chicago Cubs free agent Seiya Suzuki.

On Nov. 14, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported, citing a source, that Suzuki is a player that the Blue Jays quite like. As a result, Maddy Dickens of Toronto Blue Jays on SI believes that Toronto needs to go all in on Suzuki and make him their No. 1 free agent target.

“Suzuki would basically step into the role that [George] Springer filled so gracefully over the last few years as an option in the outfield and as the designated hitter,” Dickens wrote in a Nov. 14 article. “He would immediately bolster the team. Atkins has to make this one happen.”

Suzuki batted .270 with 147 hits, 26 homers, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games for the Cubs this past 2026 season, per StatMuse.

Seiya Suzuki Would Check-Off Major Needs for Toronto

Bannon also believes that the veteran outfielder would solve a few of the Blue Jays’ needs in their lineup.

“No free agent would address Toronto’s greatest need this winter more than Suzuki,” Bannon wrote. “They need power, reliability and someone to scare lefties. Atkins, at the GM meetings, acknowledged an outfield addition is the easiest path to improving the Jays’ offence.

“Suzuki would’ve led qualified Jays with his .841 OPS last season. He’s hit over 20 homers in each of the last four seasons, rarely chases and improved to become one of the best defensive right fielders in the National League in 2026.”

Ex-Blue Jays SP Gives Blunt Thoughts on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Meanwhile, aside from Suzuki, Toronto has its eyes on another free agent to improve its offense. Sportsnet reported on Nov. 12 that Toronto met with the representatives of New York Yankees free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

On the Nov. 13 edition of “Blue Bird Territory,” former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero shared his thoughts on whether Chisholm would be a fit in Toronto.

“He’s got a personality, and he probably rubs teammates the wrong way,” Romero said. “I’m sure you’ve seen the reports about Aaron Judge saying something to him during the season about cutting certain stuff off. There are the stories about him and Miguel Rojas. There’s all this stuff about him rubbing teammates the wrong way.

“But when push comes to shove, and you look at the numbers, they’re pretty good numbers. He is pretty good at what he does. Sometimes those big personality guys, though, you kind of have to let them be.

“At the same time, I think everyone has to be pulling from the same rope if you’re going to join the squad that was in the World Series two seasons ago. I think there’s one common goal… And if the Blue Jays are showing interest, again, this is another guy who’s a quality bat. He can play defense.”