Toronto Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease News During Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their series against the Houston Astros, winning 3-1 on Monday before falling 7-2 on Tuesday.

Now, the teams will meet in Wednesday’s series finale as Jameson Taillon makes his first start as a member of the Blue Jays against Astros ace Hunter Brown.

Ahead of the game, however, the Blue Jays shared exciting news on social media about their own ace, Dylan Cease, who is expected to start Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays Announce News on Cease

Toronto announced that Cease, who was recently named the American League Pitcher of the Month, also earned a spot on MLB’s Team of the Month, which recognizes the league’s top performers from July.

“The best in the Majors in July,” the Blue Jays posted.

The best in the Majors in July 👨🏻 Dylan Cease has been named to @MLB’s Team of the Month! pic.twitter.com/HgQn7OGmQP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

“MY GUY,” one fan wrote.

“Them posting THE valicease photo,” another added.

“Da best!” another fan commented.

“Dylan deals! He is awesome. If it wasn’t for that guy on the Brewers, he might be the best in MLB,” one fan shared.

“He needs to win the Cy Young this year. Nobody is better,” another wrote.

Cease’s 2026 Season

During July, Cease pitched 36.0 innings and posted a dominant 1.00 ERA. He held opponents to a .125 batting average, struck out 46 batters and produced 1.4 fWAR.

In his first season with the Blue Jays, Cease earned the American League All-Star starting nod and has posted a 2.41 ERA across 20 starts. His 174 strikeouts rank third in the majors, and he has also recorded a 1.08 WHIP and 4.5 WAR.