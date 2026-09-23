Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision During Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays began a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, dropping the opener 4-3.

Yet, Tuesday’s game was postponed, setting up Wednesday for a doubleheader with the first game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to keep his starting lineup relatively similar to Monday’s as superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. misses his second straight game after exiting Sunday’s contest with lower back tightness.

Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

While he’s been in more of a platoon role this season for Toronto, Schneider is keeping Springer in the cleanup spot for Wednesday’s game as he’s once again slotted in as the designated hitter.

Across four at-bats on Monday, Springer recorded two hits and an RBI. He’ll hit behind Kazuma Okamoto, Josh Smith, and Nathan Lukes, who will man the top three spots in the batting order, while Sean Keys takes over at first base for Guerrero Jr. and hits fifth.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays Game 1 9/23 N. Lukes RF J. Smith LF K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH S. Keys 1B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw CF E. Clement 2B M. Scherzer SP.”

Blue Jays Game 1 9/23 N. Lukes RF

J. Smith LF

K. Okamoto 3B

G. Springer DH

S. Keys 1B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw CF

E. Clement 2B M. Scherzer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

Springer’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season, Springer has had to take a step back in certain ways, most notably defensively, as he hardly plays the outfield anymore for Toronto.

But he still remains a highly productive player at the plate.

Appearing in 123 games for the Blue Jays this season, Springer enters Wednesday hitting .251 with 57 runs, 113 hits, 15 home runs, and 54 RBIs while slugging .408 with a .732 OPS.

Looking at the Blue Jays

At 77-80 overall, one loss would eliminate the Blue Jays from the playoff race, less than a year removed from reaching the World Series.

It’s been an underwhelming season for Toronto. And as they sit 4.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot, it’s likely they won’t be playing in October this year barring a late-season miracle with five regular-season games remaining.